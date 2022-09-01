Don't like to read?

WWE is returning to a familiar place after almost 30 years. The known sports entertainment company has finally made its return to the United Kingdom and the car is actually promising to show. The “Smackdown” women’s champion Liv Morgan defends against the Submission Magician Shayna Baszler.

Morgan won the championship from Baszler’s best friend Rhonda Rousey at the “Money in the Bank” premium live event. This may be the end to Morgan’s dream championship reign or will WWE crumble at the feet of the submission magician?

The Visionary Seth Freakin Rollins has his hands full dealing with the Original Bro Riddle when they finally clash in Cardiff. The match was scheduled for the biggest event of the Summer “SummerSlam.” However, Riddle had an injury and WWE decided not to clear him. WWE returns to the United Kingdom after just over 30 years since “SummerSlam” of ’92.

Prodigal Son Returns Home to the UK

WWE returns to the United Kingdom and it has the opportunity to be one of the best premium live events in decades. The Celtic warrior Sheamus plans on becoming the ultimate triple crown grand slam champion by defeating the intercontinental champion. The Ring General Gunther is the Intercontinental champion and was once an NXT United Kingdom champion. He claims to break the spirit of the Celtic warrior while preventing him from winning gold.

The main event at Cardiff has the Chosen One from the past Drew McIntyre fighting against the Tribal Chief. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has his hands full defending against the Scottish Warrior in his home country. The tribal chief has been dominant as a champion for over two years and undisputed for almost 200 days.

There will be violence, it will have carnage and someone will be victorious in the heat of battle. Will the tribal chief remain the head of the table or will he be dethroned as the chosen one? Tune in for WWE Clash at the Castle, the first WWE premium live event in Cardiff in 30 years.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

USA Network: WWE Monday Night Raw & NXT 2.0

FOX: WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Peacock: WWE Clash at the Castle

Top Image Courtesy of Jerry Swiatek’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of Eddie Lawrance’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License