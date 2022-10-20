College Enrolment Rates Still on a Decline

College Decline…

Although at a far less pronounced rate than during the pandemic, the fall in undergraduate college enrolment has been ongoing for years. Only 1.1% fewer undergraduate students attended U.S. colleges. As well as universities in the autumn of 2021 and 2022, according to preliminary figures released Thursday. This comes after a historically low enrollment period that started in the fall of 2020 and lasted for two years.

Doug Shapiro, who oversees the research department at the National Student Clearinghouse, which released the early data, said that he “definitely wouldn’t call this a recovery. Smaller declines being observed. The idea that you are only digging a little bit more is not really encouraging when you are in a deep hole, though.”

All different kinds of institutions, including private non-profits, four-year public schools, and for-profit colleges, experienced losses in undergraduate enrolment. Due in part to an increase in dual-enrolled high school students and freshmen, community colleges experienced the smallest reductions in enrolment, losing 0.4% of their total students from fall 2021 to fall 2022. That’s fantastic news because community institutions were the ones that took the brunt of the pandemic’s enrollment losses, which reached double digits.

The National Student Clearinghouse gathered information on 10.3 million undergraduate and graduate students for this preliminary report, which is slightly more than half of the universities they intend to get information from by the conclusion of the semester.

Colleges all throughout the nation have also been reporting their own ups and downs in September enrollment. A free community college program in Maine that caters to high school graduates from the epidemic has resulted in significant enrollment growth there: this autumn, about 2,000 new students enrolled at institutions throughout the state, an increase of 12% from the previous year.

It’s Like A Slope

However, a lot of other areas mirror the national pattern of decrease. Enrollment is down 3% at the local four-year public university of Arkansas at Little Rock. The institution’s Pine Bluff campus is 45 miles to the south. A historically Black university saw a 7% decrease in enrollment from the previous fall.

Mary Hester-Clifton, director of communications and institutional advancement said, “We are evaluating the data to identify where. And why most of the [losses] happened. There is no single cause for the decline, but it seems that the epidemic and the state of the economy are having an impact on our enrolment.”

Additional significant barriers to obtaining a degree include worries about student debt, robust demand for unskilled labor, and concerns about the affordability of higher education, particularly at four-year institutions.

Given the increased chances for in-person learning this fall, there was anticipation that prospective students who choose to take a year out in 2020 and 2021 would go back to school. That did not occur.

Shapiro claims that “the lost freshman of autumn 2020 and fall 2021” are not showing up again. “These data don’t really show much evidence of their coming back right now,”

Since about 2012, enrollment in undergraduate and graduate programs has been declining, falling by at least 1% per year. The epidemic accelerated the decline in undergraduate enrollment. The slide has started again, this time at a slower rate.

Numbers are still higher than pre-pandemic levels. Graduate program enrolment continued to decline this fall after increasing in the fall of 2020 but declining in 2021.

Did The Pandemic Cause This?

Mikyung Ryu, director of research publishing at the clearinghouse, established: “my assumption would be that in the initial shock of the pandemic in fall 2020. The freshly graduated college graduate wanted to buy themselves a little time by enrolling in master’s degree programs. Maybe there is more interest in finding job than seeking graduate-level education at this time when the labor market is moving the other way,”

Preliminary data show some encouraging signs, such as increased undergraduate enrolment at historically Black colleges and universities and at schools that focus exclusively on online learning, where more than 90% of students are often distance learners.

Shapiro stated, “[Students] are increasingly open to online degree programs.”

It makes sense that two years of the pandemic were spent doing almost everything on a computer.

