Diversity in Universities’ Faculty Is Low

Going to university is considered reaching higher education. Universities tend to be undiversified with the majority of students in universities being white. The faculty diversity of universities is also very undiversified. Many college students think it’s very important to have professors of color.

Alex Jackson is a doctoral student at Depaul University, a university in Chicago, IL, and believes that representation matters at higher education levels. Jackson said that as she transitioned to higher level education, she wondered where are the Black professors.

Lily Ng is a junior at Northwestern University, a university in Evanston, IL, and believes that a diverse faculty is more enjoyable and personal because they feel like they can relate more. Experts have reported that a diverse faculty has a really positive impact on the success of minority students. They also stated that a diverse faculty has a positive impact on all students.

ABC7’s data team collected the student and faculty demographic to gain information on diversity from a handful of Chicago universities and surrounding universities.

At Northern Illinois, Northwestern, University of Illinois-Chicago, and Loyola the percentage of non-white faculty are much lower than the percentage of non-white students.

NIU reported that 46 percent of students are non-white. However, only 22 percent of their faculty are non-white.

Northwestern reported that 35 percent of students are non-white. They did not report an overall faculty demographic but their journalism school was the most diverse with 27 percent of people in the faculty being non-white.

Loyola University reported that 39 percent of students are non-white. But only 21 percent of their faculty are non-white.

UIC reported that 57 percent of students are non-white. But only 33 percent of their faculty are non-white. Hispanic students make up 28 percent of the whole student body. Only 7 percent of teaching staff identify as Hispanic.

In addition, UIC was the most diverse school out of all the universities surveyed. DePaul and the University of Chicago did not report their faculty demographics to ABC7.

Diversity in universities needs to improve in both the student body and faculty staff.

Written by Gabriel Salgado

Sources:

ABC7: Chicago-area universities not making the grade on faculty diversity

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Eric Fredericks Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Ryan Flickr Page – Creative Commons License