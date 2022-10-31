Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz, Ted Cruz, Alex Jones: Some of the People We Wish We Never Heard Of

Missing in America today, October 31, 2022: Principles, integrity, dignity, trust, respect and, without question: honesty. This is how I see my America today, nothing like the nation which raised me in the 1950s and 1960s.

Trump was Never our President

To allow Trump to claim the label of “President of the United States” was an embarrassment for his 44 predecessors, and many of them were unfit for office. He disgraced his office and proved that he has never been a true “American.”

This year, Trump endorsed two of the least qualified and laughable men for the United States Senate with a single purpose: to completely destroy the credibility of a once respected branch of our legislature. There is no possible way either man can contribute to improving the lives of the people of Georgia, Pennsylvania, or the United States, but Moscow Mitch McConnell is desperate to regain political dominance in the senior body in the Capitol. He doesn’t give a f**k about the future of America.

The Most Hated Man in America

If the junior senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, had an iota of self-respect, he would hide somewhere until his death. His actions after he was crushed by Trump in the 2016 primaries were disgraceful, and he has only become more deplorable since then.

Cruz refused to defend his wife and his father after baseless and vile personal attacks from Trump. Then he made the decision to offer his fealty to the orange buffoon and worked for his campaign.

Here’s what he said after the slaughter of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas

“Is this the moment to reform gun laws?” asks the reporter, Mark Stone, of Britain’s Sky News.

You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” Cruz says.

“But it’s important. It’s at the heart of the issue.”

“I get that that’s where the media likes to go,” Cruz says, trying to shift the topic. “The proposals from Democrats and the media, inevitably, when some violent psychopath murders people …”

He ignored the will and the demands of most Americans, again.

Alex Jones Would be Chained in a Dungeon in any Other Nation

Recently fascist radio conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to the families whose children were viciously murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. Amongst his many false claims was a conspiracy theory that the deaths of 20 small children and six educators were staged by a Hollywood film company.

I sincerely believe that “free speech” needs to be redefined. Our government would not survive if the truth was mandatory, and individuals like Jones would be refused a broadcast license.

Not “Who,” but “What” is Elon Musk?

Last on my short list is Elon Musk. He may be a genius as an engineer, but this is where his intelligence begins and ends. He has no common sense and no understanding of reality. Musk supports Vladimir Putin’s position in Ukraine and recently purchased Twitter with the intent of allowing Trump and QAnon to spread their fascist lies across America.

After Nancy Pelosi’s husband was viciously attacked in what can only be labeled as a ‘hate crime’ on Friday, this invader from another galaxy claimed it was all a conspiracy theory intended to influence our election, which is just eight days away. This is Musk’s “source,” and what this conspiracy theorist said as reported by the L.A. Times in August 2021.

The Santa Monica Observer, owned by onetime City Council candidate David Ganezer, is notorious for publishing false news. In 2016, for example, it claimed that Hillary Clinton had died and that a body double had been sent to debate Donald Trump. Months later it was reported, incorrectly, that Trump had appointed Kanye West to a high-level position in the Interior Department. Last year, it reported falsely that sunlight could be a remedy for COVID-19 sufferers and that Bill Gates, a major funder of vaccine research, had been responsible for a polio epidemic.

Ronald Reagan was Right: “Trust but Verify”

I have always been a skeptic. For much of my life, I have denied the teachings of religious leaders, the diagnoses of the medical profession, the claims of law enforcement, and that ‘justice’ exists in our judicial system. However, over the last six years, I have determined that trusting anyone in power, whether it be our government in Washington or a television news broadcaster is a choice to accept alternative facts as the truth. They all lie to the American people with the intent of achieving their personal ambitions.

Without freedom of speech, and therefore the freedom to lie without any accountability or feelings of guilt, one entire political party would not exist today.

Voting day is Nov. 8.

By James Turnage, Author of “A Little Murder in the Biggest Little City”

