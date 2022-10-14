Donald Trump Under Subpoena for Jan. 6 Attack

Trump Expected In Court

On Thursday The House committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Members of the panel had earlier stated that they were still debating whether to request an interview with either Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence. On Thursday, the panel held its final session before the midterm elections. NBC News was first made aware of the subpoena early on Thursday by sources familiar with the committee’s plans.

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the panel’s leader, stated that the committee had a “responsibility” to hear from Trump.

They went on to say “Accountability to the American people is at issue here. He must take responsibility and give an explanation for his behavior. Trump has to answer to the police officers who risk their lives and bodies to protect our democratic system. The millions of Americans whose votes he sought to invalidate as part of his plan to retain power must hold him accountable, Thompson said, calling the effort “a serious and exceptional action.”

Unanimous Vote

The vote for Trump’s subpoena was unanimous with a vote of 9-0.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel’s vice chair, proposed the resolution and referred to Trump as the “primary player” of the riot.

According to a person familiar with the committee’s plans, it will issue the subpoena soon, according to NBC News.

The subpoena will expire at the end of this congressional term, and Trump is certain to oppose it. The panel is operating under a tight deadline. After the hearing, when asked if the committee is ready to go to court to contest a subpoena, Thompson replied, “Let’s see what happens,” adding, “We hope that he honors it.”

On his social media platform Truth Social, the former president made fun of the committee, but he made no mention of how he would react to the subpoena.

Why hadn’t I been asked to testify before the Unselect Committee months ago? Why did they wait until the very last seconds of their final encounter? As a result of the Committee’s absolute “BUST” status, our country has become even more polarized, the post claimed.

Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budowich did not address the subpoena in a series of tweets following the vote, but instead predicted that “Trump-endorsed candidates will sweep the Midterms” next month and “America First leadership & solutions will be restored.”

The subpoena was issued despite numerous members of Congress earlier stating that it was unlikely Trump would comply and more than a year after the committee started looking into the uprising.

However, summoning the former president had been on the committee’s agenda for some time and had been a hot topic of conversation.

The panel has already conducted more than 1,000 interviews and depositions as part of its extensive inquiry. Additionally, it received hundreds of thousands of papers, and it is known that about 100 subpoenas have been issued.

Court Hearing

The hearing on Thursday once more put Trump at the center of efforts to rig the results, which finally resulted in the bloodshed on January 6, according to Cheney’s opening remarks.

“Without him, none of this would have occurred. He was personally and deeply immersed in everything “She spoke. “Today, we’ll concentrate on President Trump’s mental state, his intentions, his driving forces, and how he persuaded others to carry out his will. And how if we do not take the required precautions, another Jan. 6 might occur.”

Some say this is going to be the final hearing but many suggest that there will most likely be more information keeping the situation ongoing.

Sources:

News: Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena former President Donald Trump

CNN: 7 Takeaways From the January 6 Hearing

The New York Times: Here are four takeaways from Thursday’s hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee.

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Anthony Crider‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License