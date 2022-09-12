We Know Everything About January 6, 2021, With the Exception of Why Is Trump a Free Man?

Don't like to read?

I want you to read the title of an article I read today. I don’t understand the concept. I know everything about what happened leading up to that day, who was involved, who organized it, planned it, and executed the insurrection, and who the leaders were who broke into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

We Need to Understand How We Got to January 6 Before We Can Move Forward.

There was nothing psychological or confusing about that day. The simple fact is, “Trump is a sore loser, lied about fraud in the 2020 election, planned to halt the count of the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021, organized the event with the assistance of leaders of Neo-Nazi groups, and executed the attempted coup in front of the White House. Then he smiled as he watched the riot on television for more than three hours.”

The author wants to know, “how did we get there.” This is easy to explain. On November 8, 2016, a fraudulent election was held. It was rigged in favor of Russia’s favorite son, Donald Trump. The rest is all about him and his fascist agenda.

Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement, characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, and forcible suppression of opposition

This is a perfect description of Donald Trump’s plans for America’s future and proven when on January 6 his Neo-Nazi army attempted to end our most treasured democratic process. The perpetrators who committed the violence have always slithered among us. Their professions range from doctors, lawyers, and current and former members of law enforcement and the military, to real estate agents and car salesmen. What they had in common is a belief in white supremacy and the rejection of democracy for everyone other than pure whites.

Under President Obama’s leadership, they remained in the shadows. Racism has always been America’s biggest problem. Although all prejudice is based on ignorance, our country has never raised its intelligence quotient.

Progress was being made over the last 60+ years, and then came Trump. The many Neo-Nazi groups were ecstatic; they had a leader and he was defiling our nation’s White House. His influence remains strong, and his minions are standing behind him.

Read the following definitions and tell me what you think one of the darkest days in American history was “all about.”

Insurrection: “A violent uprising against an authority or government.”

“A coup d’état”, also known as a coup or overthrow, is an illegal seizure of power or removal of a government and its powers by a political faction, politician, cult, rebel group, military, or a dictator.”

I watched three hours of an attempt to halt our most sacred process, with a single purpose; to help Trump remain in power by destroying the results of our democratic election. As Sean Spicer said, “period.”

Trump has been given a free pass for 76 years. It’s time to place him in a cage where he belongs.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Mother Jones: We Need to Understand How We Got to January 6 Before We Can Move Forward

Politico: Ask the ‘Coupologists’: Just What Was Jan. 6 Anyway?

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Geoff Livingston‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy David Geitgey Sierralupe‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License