New Champions Crowned in AEW

There have been a lot of controversial things happening since All Elite Wrestling (AEW) had its pay-per-view Sunday. Wednesday night new champions crowned emerged in AEW. Championships matter in the wrestling business and especially storyline-wise. As Triple H would say “It’s best for business.” Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs) Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks Matt and Nick Jackson as of now are suspended.

Tony Khan the CEO of AEW addressed the matter of the Trios World Titles and the World title held by CM Punk. There was apparently a fight between the trios and world champion involving others in the company.

Punk and the EVPs were at each throat once the press conference concluded. The conflict formed from underneath the surface after the press conference. This gave Khan no choice as the veterans of this business did not act like champions. They also did not like the consequences given, and the champions were stripped of their titles. On “Dynamite” there was a trios match already in place.

Death Triangle Wins Gold

Death Triangle (Lucha Brothers and The Bastard Pac) were already ready to face their opponents as these two teams have never had a trios match. Orange Cassidy along with best friends ( Trent Barretta and Chuck Taylor) seemed to have remembered that they all wanted gold. Pac is the AEW All-Atlantic champion and now he is a double champion.

New champions have been crowned in AEW. It looks like they’re ready for all challengers from anywhere. Death Triangle defeated Cassidy and Best Friends to win the AEW Trios World Championship. As far as the world title scene, there will be a tournament over the next two weeks where at AEW Grand Slam will crown a new world champion.

MJF has a casino chip that he can cash in anytime he wants and will make sure that the new champion will understand that the devil is lurking. AEW will have a lot in store as we get closer to crowning a new AEW World Champion at the Grand slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The best trio in the universe!! pic.twitter.com/LVfQQ8qS8B — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) September 8, 2022

