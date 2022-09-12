Star Wars Productions Announced at D23 Expo [VIDEO]

Don't like to read?

Disney announced its newest additions to the Star Wars Universe at the D23 Expo this weekend. Lucasfilm teased new animated series and live-action content like “The Mandalorian.”

D23 Expo 2022 is an official Disney fan event, first starting in 2019. Along with Marvel, Pixar, and other household Disney names, Lucasfilm showed first looks at upcoming Disney productions. The company announced premiere dates, never-before-seen images, and trailers for its newest Star Wars releases. Cast from “The Mandalorian” and new shows like “Andor” joined Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in showing fans the next wave of Star Wars media.

“The Mandalorian” Season 3

Din Djarin or Mando and his small companion return for a third season coming out next year. The Star Wars series was created by Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal stars as the main character. They joined executive producer Dave Filoni in premiering the trailer at D23. The trailer recaps the first two seasons before getting into the conflict that will be explored in season three. We get to see Mando come to terms with being banned from his brotherhood of Mandalorians and becoming a father figure to Grogu.

Even though fans have been waiting for the series to return for about a year, “The Mandalorian” is still popular with the Star Wars fandom. Season 4 is reportedly in the works while the third season has not started filming yet. “The Mandalorian” also has companion shows for its characters like “The Book of Boba Fett” which premiered late last year. It followed the bounty hunter Boba Fett as he tried to rule Tatooine without an iron fist. “Ahsoka” is another spin-off series, set to arrive next year. Favreau and Filoni showed early images of the show’s production to fans at D23. Rosario Dawson will return to star as the wandering Jedi Ahsoka Tano.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Andor:” Star Wars Prequel Series

Diego Luna stars in this show set to arrive September 21 on Disney+ with a three-episode premiere. It will serve as a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi”

This anthology series will be six original stories about popular characters from the prequel trilogy. They will look at Ahsoka, Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku, and others at various points in their lives. A trailer was released and Filoni confirmed that the show will arrive on October 26.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Other Star Wars Projects

“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” follows a group of lost children in space and takes place during the New Republic timeline. Actor Jude Law stars and it is created by Jon Watts and Chris Ford. An exclusive first look was shown at D23.

follows a group of lost children in space and takes place during the New Republic timeline. Actor Jude Law stars and it is created by Jon Watts and Chris Ford. An exclusive first look was shown at D23. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”: The second season has been confirmed to be available on January 4, 2023, with a back-to-back episode premiere. The rest of the 16 episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

More from Lucasfilm

The fifth Indiana Jones movie is expected to debut on June 30, 2023, in theaters only. Director James Mangold joined stars Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge to debut an exclusive first look for the fans at D23. The 1988 fantasy adventure “Willow” is also getting a reboot this year. Warwick Davis returns as the wizard Willow Ufgood and took part in a D23 discussion about the new series. Christian Slater made a surprise appearance and announced he will be joining the cast. A trailer and official poster were shown and the Disney+ series will be available on November 30.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Chiagozie Onyewuchi

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

IGN: The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Trailer, Is Coming Next Year; by Rebekah Valentine

Star Wars: D23 EXPO 2022: ALL THE BIG LUCASFILM REVEALS FOR ANDOR, WILLOW, THE MANDALORIAN, AND MORE; by the starwars.com team

IGN: Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio Showcase: Everything Announced; by Adam Bankhurst

The Verge: Every Marvel and Lucasfilm trailer Disney released today; by Alex Cranz and Emma Roth

Featured, Inset, and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License