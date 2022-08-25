Johnny Gargano Returns to WWE

Don't like to read?

The wrestling world has now had its head turned on a swivel. WWE has released numerous amounts of stars in the last two years. Certain stars have since moved on, like Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, and The Over, in the last few months there have been rumors and finally, the world has its answer. Johnny Gargano returned to WWE on “Monday Night Raw” after a nine-month hiatus. The return was in Canada and on the road to “Clash at the Castle” just gained a rebel heart.

Gargano is a well-known wrestler not just on the independent scene, but also on his brand back on the black and gold version of NXT. There he became:

a triple crown winner,

three-time North American champion,

NXT tag team champion,

and NXT champion.

He was last seen on “NXT 2.0” nine months ago just before his son Quill Gargano was born — after his contract expired.

Johnny Wrestling Found His Way Back

Gargano returned to the ring with a new head of creativity, giving him a chance at the spotlight. The heart and soul of the black and gold brand are now on the main roster. There are a lot of dream opponents for the rebel heart such as Kevin Owens, Riddle, Cody Rhodes, and Dexter Lumis to just name a few.

There seemed to be no indication that “Johnny Wrestling” would be returning as part of the WWE roster. Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae are in different chapters of their lives and it would be interesting for them to reunite on WWE programming. Gargano returns in classic fashion giving the main event scene more star power.

Gargano needs an opponent to feud with right now to get the ring rust off. Stars like Theory, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, or even AJ Styles could all face the rebel heart.

“Clash of the Castle” is the next premium live event that will take place in the U.K. for the first time in over 30 years. The real question is who will it be and will the rebel heart be able to get back in peak form?

I told ya I wanted it to be a legit surprise!#JohnnyWrestling is back! #WWERaw — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 23, 2022

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Edited by Sheena Robertson

