Congressman’s Wife Dies After Ingesting White Mulberry Leaf

California Congressman Tom McClintock’s wife has passed away from dehydration after ingesting white mulberry (Morus alba) leaf. Apparently, the white mulberry leaf caused her to experience gastroenteritis which led to her ultimate demise, according to the coroner’s report.

The herbal remedy is used for a variety of ailments like:

Sore throat.

Muscle and joint pain.

Flu.

Tinnitus.

High blood pressure.

Cavities.

Atherosclerosis.

Anxiety.

Diabetes.

Colds.

Cough.

Arthritis.

White mulberry leaf, bark, fruit, and tree root are used as a holistic medicine for antiseptic and laxative purposes. In Chinese medicine, the Morus alba is said to act on the meridians of the kidneys, lungs, spleen, liver, and heart. The herbal medicine is thought to aid in the treatment of constipation, anemia, and premature grey hair.

People can ingest the white mulberry in powder form, tea, or oral supplement. White mulberry is also known as:

Egyptian mulberry.

Sang Zhe (traditional Chinese medicine).

Russian mulberry.

Mon tea.

Chinese mulberry.

Lori McClintock ended up having “adverse effects of white mulberry leaf ingestion” and developed gastroenteritis which is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines, according to a report from the Sacramento County coroner that is dated March 10. However, the information was not immediately released to the public.

The Californian Republican found his wife unresponsive at their Elk Grove, California, home on Dec. 15, 2021. He had just arrived home after voting in Congress the night before in Washington, D.C.

Her original death certificate, dated Dec. 20, 2021, listed the cause of death as “pending.” The coroner’s office has since ruled her death an accident. She was 61 years old when she passed away.

Chinese mulberry is typically sold as an oral supplement or dried powder. People can purchase it at natural food stores, dietary supplements shops, or sourced online. Consumers can also purchase white mulberry tea bags and teas.

As a rule of thumb, people should follow the recommended dosing on the product label. Like any medication or supplement, one should never exceed the recommended dosage.

There is little information about the long-term safety of using white mulberry. Higher doses of the supplement can cause mild diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and dizziness. Although allergies are uncommon, however, it can occur.

People who take diabetic medications, including insulin, should use caution and consult their physicians prior to using the product. White mulberry can cause hyperglycemia which is characterized by dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, fatigue, shaking, and sweating.

Those who are on high blood pressure need to use the same precautions. White mulberry can cause individuals blurry vision, fatigue, lightheadedness, nausea, fainting, and clammy skin. Given the lack of research, the safety of white mulberry in children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers has not been established.

The coroner was unable to establish whether the Congressman’s wife ingested the white mulberry through a dietary supplement, drank it in tea, or ate fresh or dried leaves. However, the report stated a “partially intact” white mulberry leaf was found in her stomach.

Daniel Fabricant, CEO and president of the Natural Products Association, which represents the dietary supplements industry, stated the coroner’s report was “completely speculative. There’s a science to this. It’s not just what a coroner feels.”

People, unfortunately, pass from dehydration every day, and [there are] a lot of different reasons and a lot of different causes.

Fabricant added that it would have been ideal if someone had reported her death to the FDA. A spokesperson for the Food and Drug Administration, Courtney Rhodes, said the agency does not discuss possible or ongoing investigations.

Written by Sheena Robertson

