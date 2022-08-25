The Basketball Tournament of the Summer

Don't like to read?

Saved by the Ball hosted a three-on-three basketball tournament earlier this month for youth. It was hosted by the Young Men’s Education Network (YMEN) at their new outdoor court. It was all about the youth as they have been able to play on the new court this summer. The different ages and different teams represented a connection between a number of the youth in the community.

The youth in the community were excited about the event itself. Leo Harvey and his friends played on a team and believed they had everything to win the entire tournament. “We have everything to win this tournament. I don’t believe that anyone could beat us but it’s exciting that we get to play basketball. YMEN even provided us with these jerseys to wear doing the tournament so it’s looking good already”.

The three-on-three tournament represented the youth in the community well. Saved By the Ball even had some of their members participate, but they already had forgotten about the YMEN alumni who will also be playing in the tourney.

Setting the Foundation of Tomorrow

The YMEN alumni were ready to defend their home court advantage, they wanted to make sure they faced the Saved By the Ball team. They had numerous amounts of teams in their path though but it seemed to be easy for them as they have had chemistry for years.

“It was good to be able to represent YMEN in the tournament. However, we need to just focus on one team at a time this is a tournament anyone can get eliminated by even just one point. If we don’t take a team seriously then we are going home.” The YMEN alumni went undefeated in this tournament and made sure that they left their mark on the tournament. Getting a first-round bye but on the other side sitting in the second seed is the Saved By the Ball crew.

Another team that entered the tournament had never played with each other. YMEN is where you are bound to have some sort of new team. There were some more people who came in as individuals and joined others to create teams. One participant had this to say about the tournament “YMEN told us about the Saved By the Ball tournament and I simply accepted the challenge of being able to come out here and hoop. It’s hot out here but hey I want to hoop.”

Bigger than Just Basketball

The tournament seemed to have become a success. As more of the youth are starting to get comfortable with the new outdoor court in YMEN’s backyard. That becomes more of a good thing as these youth are starting to be able to build relationships on the court that will possibly be able to transfer over.

Those relationships may last for a lifetime if they are able to see the bigger meaning behind basketball. Basketball is a key sport in the community and the people of the community. The path to the finals was set but the main focus of it became a battle of the will to win.

It was good to watch different age groups from different neighborhoods come together in the community. We are a crucial part of the Chicago population. However, as a community, it goes without saying that the youth of Chicago is the future. There were times when unity like this would not have been as easily accepted as it is now.

Changing the Game

A Post COVID-19 era its time for the community to learn from the past and embrace it. It’s easier to build families and friends but to build a stable community is where hard work comes in. Based on the conclusion of the tournament it was safe the say the athletic world is in good hands. Creating stability at a young age helps create more engagement in life.

Saved By the Ball defeats the YMEN alumni 50-41 after a battle of intensity and building trust in their teammates. The tournament focused on showcasing the youth of the community’s talents. It’s safe to say that these kids won’t forget about their work in the tournament not now and not ever.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources: Interviewed Leo Harvey, and others on August 12, 2022

Images Courtesy of Semetrius Holmes