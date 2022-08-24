Republicans Would Win More Elections With This New Tactic

Don't like to read?

Prior to 2010, both political parties made some poor choices, placing “electability” ahead of qualifications. In 2010 the Republican Party was injected with a fatal disease calling itself the “Taxed Enough Already Party,” the TEA Party. You know their names, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, and Mike Lee. They were followed by others in 2012, including one man who became known as “the worst Senator in Washington, Ted Cruz. Today, about one-half of all those who call themselves “Republicans” deserted their part and are now members of the TEA Party. All of them have become Trump’s MAGA Republicans.

Not one member of the TEA Party was qualified for office. They were hand-picked by billionaires, including the Koch brothers, to become their “lobbyists” who just happened to hold seats in the House and Senate. Over the last 12 years, the once Grand Old Party has become the property of billionaires and millionaires. Our nation moved away from being a capitalistic society into a complete plutocracy.

Today’s fake Republicans continue to be unfit for office, and informed voters cast them aside for qualified women and men who will serve the American people. This is why Republicans resort to voter suppression laws in red states. When the voting rights of all Americans are protected and the turnout is above average, Democrats and Independents win.

Just think about it carefully — There is not a single Republican who is qualified to run for the presidency in 2024.

The following is a list of three Trump-endorsed candidates who should not have but did win their primaries for November’s election.

“Dr. Oz” is a television personality fired for fraud. He is the Republican candidate for the Senate from Pennsylvania on November 8th. He lacks a single qualification, but he wants a cushy little job in Washington. Although totally unqualified, he won the Republican nomination in a very tight race.

Herschel Walker was a running back in the NFL. He will be the Republican Senatorial candidate from Georgia. Like Tommy Tuberville, who is now a Senator from Alabama, he knows nothing about anything but football. Walker thinks that the recent bill passed by Democrats only, the Inflation Relief Act, which contains funding to slow climate change, will be spent mostly on ‘trees.’

Kari Lake is Trump’s choice to be the next governor of Arizona. The only thing the former local news anchor knows for certain is that ‘Trump won the 2020 election,’ which means she knows nothing.

Let’s be totally honest here; we have enough Republican morons in Washington. There is a long list led by Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, and plenty of useless governors, led by Ron DeSantis, Brian Kemp, Greg Abbott, and Kristi Noem.

Trump is adding to his legacy. Not only was he the worst president in history, but his list of accomplishments will also be blank. He is a sexual predator, tried to overturn our 2020 election by force, was impeached twice for cause, stole secret documents from the White House the day he was evicted, and most recently endorsed men and women nearly as unqualified as he.

Moscow Mitch is worried about his dream for his party to regain control of the Senate. The reason for his concern is the lack of qualified candidates, partially the fault of his former president.

If Democrats do retain control of both houses, Trump will be responsible. The votes would be not only in opposition to the individual candidates but also against Trump and his anti-American actions over the last five-and-one-half years. DJT is not only the worst thing to happen to America in history; he is destroying what was left of the once Grand Old Trump’s Legacy Is Convincing Idiots That They Should Run for Office Party.

By James Turnage, Novelist

