Ezra Miller’s Repeated Offences

Ezra Miller, an American actor has recently been in a lot of controversies. When it comes to upcoming movie roles and court dates they cant rest.

Miller is a 3o-year-old actor from New Jersey. After debuting in the film “Afterschool” they have appeared in other films such as “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and” The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” While the non-binary actor has usually been out of the spotlight some recent controversy has put attention on him.

Recent Controversy

Currently, Miller has been involved in several crimes during 2022. Starting with being arrested in Hawaii for not calming down at a bar after being asked multiple times by the owner. The actor was seen snatching a microphone from a woman and lunging at a 32-year-old man. These actions led them to being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Not long after this incident, Miller was arrested in Hawaii again after being asked to leave a private residence in Pahoa. It was said after being asked to leave they were very angry and threw a chair that hit a woman, which left her with a gash against her head. As result, they were arrested with second-degree assault but let out the next morning pending investigation.

Shortly after, in June, Miller had a protection order placed against him. The reason being was two parents accused them of mentally and physically abusing their 18-year-old daughter. Adding to the allegations the parents stated that he provided their daughter with drugs and alcohol. Also that he presented manipulative and cult-like behavior.

Additionally, more controversy sparked later that month when The Daily Beast interviewed a 12-year-old anonymously. The 12-year-old’s mother also had a protection order against them. It was said that Miller once came into the home and yelled at them about cultural appropriation, he later returned multiple times. The 12-year-old also stated he was made to feel uncomfortable by the actor hugging him rather closely.

What now?

Miller has recently been in court following accusations made in Vermont. It was said the actor vandalized and stole alcohol from the house. After watching surveillance footage police found probable cause to charge the actor with felony burglary. It is thought that he may have been on the run as police found him days later. The actor has recently appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the judge.

As the controversy is gaining more attention other people are starting to give their opinions. Currently, as the trial has been publicized it has been said that their upcoming Flash movie with Warner Bros is still set to release in 2023. Miller’s repeated offenses have caused a major backlash. Even celebrities such as Issa Rae are giving their opinions. Rae brought to Elle Magazine to criticize Hollywood for allowing “repeat offenders” to be protected in the industry.

She continued by saying, “There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them.” She connected the past incidents with the Me Too movement and added that if the industry would stop saving offenders and take action for women then maybe they would be able to prosper.

As of now, the public has to see what action will be taken against Miller. Hopefully, the courts aren’t as lenient as the industry.

By Cynthia Thomas

Fox News: Issa Rae slams Hollywood’s effort to save Ezra Miller’s movies, career: Atrocious ‘repeat offender’

Page Six: Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Vermont

NPR: What’s going on with Ezra Miller? A look at the ongoing scandals

Top and Inset image courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons license