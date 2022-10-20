Radioactive Contamination Found in Missouri School

Radioactive!

A privately-funded environmental investigation discovered radioactive pollution inside the school and on the playground of Jana Elementary. Several parents of students at school say they will seek medical testing. They will also seek advice from specialists about what to do next.

On Tuesday, the Hazelwood Board of Education made plans to clean and temporarily close the elementary school. The approximately 80 percent of whom are Black, will initially attend virtual classes before getting transferred to some of the district’s 19 other elementary schools on November 28.

How long the radioactive cleanup operation will take, what it will entail, and who will pay for it are all unknown. Beyond a written statement that vaguely described the intention to close the school and relocate students, a district spokesperson declined to comment.

Since it began 50 years ago, Jana Elementary has taught thousands of kids immediately across from Coldwater Creek. When waste from the production of atomic bombs in St. Louis got into the nearby canal near Lambert Airport, where the garbage got housed, the creek became contaminated in the 1940s and 1950s. Before entering the Missouri River, the creek travels 30 kilometers (19 miles) in length.

An environmental nightmare from radioactive was the outcome. Children who lived next to the creek used to search for crawdads and play in the water on hot summer days without knowing that it was poisonous for them.

According to a 2019 federal investigation, anyone exposed to Coldwater Creek during the 1960s and 1990s may be at an increased risk for leukemia, lung cancer, and bone cancer. Environmentalists and locals have documented numerous cases of fatal malignancies that are highly rare that have harmed and killed individuals.

Only Time Will Tell…

In 2038 the project, is expected to finish, the Environmental Protection Agency established a Superfund site in 1989, and the government is now spending millions to clean up the damage.

Given this context, it is understandable why the Boston Chemical Data Corp. report, released on October 10, two law firms paid by suing for compensation for illnesses and fatalities, worried Jana Elementary parents. On the kindergarten playground, quantities of the radioactive isotope lead-210 were discovered to be 22 times higher than anticipated. High concentrations of polonium, radium and other materials were also discovered inside the school.

During a crowded meeting on Tuesday, Kimberly Anderson informed the board that she is raising three grandchildren who go to Jana Elementary. She was concerned about any health damage that had already happened.

The district should send a medical specialist who can give “input as to what I need to be looking for and what I need to have tested for my children,” Anderson said, adding that “this can produce long-term effects with children.”

Anderson stated that she first intends to test her grandchildren’s blood.

Ashley Bernaugh, who resides nearby and has a kid who attends, is the PTA president. She referred to the study’s conclusions as “terrifying.” She’s done enough research to know that any health effects might not see the day for years or even decades.

However, Bernaugh stated, “Lab testing would be prudent, especially given the levels of radioactivity and lead found.”

Earlier, the Army Corps of Engineers discovered contamination in the nearby woodlands. The agency did not test the structure or the surrounding area. They felt it was unwarranted due to nothing being discovered in the vicinity between the school and the woods.

Time To Clean!

The Boston Chemical assessment has drawn criticism from Phillip Moser, program manager of the Corps’ Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program in St. Louis, who called it “incomplete and not consistent with the established protocols required to do an evaluation at one of our sites.”

However, it was plenty for local, state, and federal officials to demand quick action.

The federal government “is liable for this waste,” according to U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis, and must clean it up.

Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley wrote to President Joe Biden on Wednesday. He was requesting that he issue a federal emergency declaration to hasten repair. Hawley suggested that the government should cover the cost of a new structure if remediation is not practical.

Parents, kids, and locals in this area have been waiting for the federal government to do its cleaning for years, according to Hawley. Now the school is infected. People believe that they should have relief right away.

Others who feel their lives have been negatively impacted by the contamination are moved by the situation of the children.

Having grown up close to the stream, Christen Commuso now works with the Missouri Coalition for the Environment. She disclosed to the committee her history of health issues, which included thyroid cancer in her early 30s.

Commuso declared, “I am here as a living example of what this garbage can do.”

Written By Lance Santoyo

Sources:

The Seattle Times: Medical guidance sought after contamination closes school

KCUR: Missouri district will close elementary school with radioactive contamination

St. Louis Public Radio: TCE pollution kept secret from Missouri residents for decades

Featured Image Courtesy of marragem Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Steven Brewer Flickr Page – Creative Commons License