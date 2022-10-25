Garbage Problem That Should Be Awared

The garbage problem is a really unknown issue across many cities in the U.S. Chicago has set aside a big amount of money for the garbage problem in the city. This has not been so much of an improvement. People don’t really pay attention to this kind of thing. Turning a blind eye makes it difficult for people to know what state their community is in.

Air Pollution

Many advocates are fighting to keep their community in a stable place so people are able to walk around and smell the fresh air. Most people in the city are not able to do this because their allies are full of garbage cans of trash, that have not been picked up since last week.

In 2017, the Department of Street and Sanitation discussed the garbage problem within the city. They spoke on how the city increased funding by 50% bringing it to $1.5 million to cover backlog and get new garbage carts.

One family reported having a garbage problem in their ally. They were trying to throw out their garbage and notice how someone had taken their garbage can. They called to try and get a new one since they didn’t have somewhere to throw out their garbage. Their neighbors had been letting them throw it in their garbage can. However, after they called about a garbage can, they never received one. They called and made a complaint about it and were told that they were out of stock.

Garbage Cans complaints

Other people from the neighborhood complained about the city’s garbage problems. They were upset about their ally’s garbage had not been picked up.

One woman and her tight-knit community club took stock of their complaints about the city’s garbage problem. She is hoping to get the word out about the stinky situation.

From January to December 2019 there were about 600 calls to Chicago’s 311 City Service explaining how they have made complaints. They told the city service how their allies were overloaded with the garbage that is now rotten and molded and infested with rats and roaches. Adding that the pests have been in their allies and getting in their homes, and how the has been a big issue the past years and how they are hard to get rid of.

One community brought up how the garbage trucks have been dropping garbage in their neighborhood lot. The trucks had dropped so much garbage that it was as big as a football field which was disappointing to see. They too had seen an increase in pests.

Rotten Problems

Not only are the people seeing garbage all over their neighborhoods they are now experiencing an increase in pest problems. By not being able to keep up with the trash issue they were unable to keep the rats away from their homes. Ultimately it caused the rats to stay in the neighborhood. Rats and roaches are two types of pests that are usually in or around the garbage.

Garbage is one reason why the air gets polluted. Air pollution is a big reason why adolescents and adults have damaged lungs.

To improve air quality, better sanitation is needed. This is necessary for people’s health. This has not been getting enough attention to the garbage communities to get better and improved.

This has been a big issue all over the county as cities and states struggle to get a hold of recycling pickup. The announcement of giving out tickets for not recycling in some areas didn’t make people change and recycle. This caused the Public Works Department to decide to make bigger fees for the community to want to recycle. Communities had come together and tried to pick up and try to change the environment. This is an ongoing issue that still needs attention.

