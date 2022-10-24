Comedic Actor Leslie Jordan Dies at 67

Beloved comedic actor Leslie Jordan was found dead after his car crashed into a Hollywood building. The 4’11” star suffered a medical emergency prior to careening into the building located at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street.

Jordan was born on April 29, 1955, in Memphis, Tennessee. He may have had a small statute but his on-screen presence was huge. The star was raised in a highly conservative, deeply religious atmosphere in Chattanooga, Tennessee. When he was 11 years old his father — a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army — was killed in a plane crash.

Jordan’s Start to Fandom

He was unsure where life was going to take him at first, but it didn’t take him long to find himself in Los Angeles attempting to find his big break. Jordan began his acting career in Doritos, Fosters Beer, and other various commercials.

Then he began finding better roles on shows such as “The Fall Guy,” “The Wizard,” “Night Court,” “Newhart,” and the “Midnight Caller.” Afterward, he had a short-lived role alongside Alan Parker in the comedy-fantasy series “The People Next Door.”

Jordan had the privilege to work alongside Richard Pryor in the 1980s comedy film “Moving.” The star embodied his comedic role of Iggy, a hunch-backed Igor counterpart, in the 1988 slapstick movie “Frankenstein General Hospital.”

He can also be seen in the films “Ski Patrol,” “Missing Pieces,” “Hero,” “Jason Goes to Hel: The Final Friday,” “Barcelona,” “Eat Your Heart Out,” and ‘Black Velvet Pantsuit.”

Battling Demons

For many years he battled with his inner demons, proclaiming to be a substance abuser and sexaholic. In 1996 he reached full recovery in both areas.

His charming face and southern accent can also be found in “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” “Sordid Lives,” “Whoa!,” “Ally McBeal,” “Ugly Betty,” ” Monk,” “Raising Hope,” “American Horror Story,” and “Will & Grace” to name a few.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. His BMW sedan sustained minor damage in the accident. Many of his former costars and friends took to social media to share their sorrow over his death. Sean Haynes tweeted, “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

