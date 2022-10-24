Voter Suppression: A First-Hand Experience in 2022

Voter Breaking News

Early voting in Nevada began on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022. On Monday, 10/24/22 I went to my polling place when it opened at 10 a.m., not expecting an act of voter suppression. However, when I walked inside, precisely at ten o’clock to find a line of about 12 people waiting to cast their ballots. I overheard a poll worker telling one of the people ahead of me that they had a single voting machine, and weren’t expecting more until later in the day.

More Voter Fraud by Republicans in 2022

I am 76 years old and physically challenged. However, I was not able to wait for what I guessed would be one or two hours in line to vote. I estimated that the average voter takes 5-10 minutes to fill out their ballot.

I am writing this because I believe this is a blatant act of voter suppression by sections of a corrupt state government. This same location was overflowing with voters in 2020. I was unable to get into the parking lot. I used my mail-in ballot. That day revealed a change in the Northern Part of my stumpate, and it was exciting.

Nevada Turned Blue in 2020

Nevada was a critical state in 2020, and in Northern Nevada, where I choose to live, there are many Trump supporters, possibly more than men and women who believe in America.

Fact: the only way Republicans win elections is if the voter turnout is substandard. There are four critical races this year in my state: Governor, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. All four Republican Candidates are devout members of Trump’s MAGA Republican cult. They are opposed to our state moving forward. Our Democratic Governor, Steve Sisolak, and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto have worked hard for the people of Nevada.

How Democrats Saved Nevada as Republicans Tried to Destroy my State

Nevada is dependent upon tourism for a large portion of its economic success. Governor Sisolak handled the Covid-19 crisis skillfully and saved not only economic destruction but thousands of jobs. His effort to make life better for all Nevadans is an undeniable fact.

Senator Masto worked for Nevada in Washington and was very successful. She served all of our state’s people, and worked with other female Senators, Democrats, and Republicans, to improve the lives of not only the people of Nevada but all 331 million Americans.

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, is opposed to efforts slowing climate change, new industries which would grow our state’s economy, and women’s rights.

Adam Laxalt shares Lombardo’s beliefs, and as our Attorney General revealed a level of corruption unacceptable in Nevada. He is invested in big oil and three major pharmaceutical companies. He protected Exxon-Mobile when it faced a huge lawsuit for fraud in Nevada. He also opposed the law allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs designed to save our seniors from outrageous prices, and therefore their lives.

Is “Free Speech” Too Free?

Sadly, television ads are allowed to contain blatant lies and conspiracy theories. None of the four Republican candidates involved are discussing the issues. Their ads are nothing but baseless personal attacks and lies about their accomplishments.

There is no doubt that what I experienced this morning was an effort to prevent fair and just elections in Nevada. These are times that make me ashamed to be an American citizen. We are the most corrupt nation in the world.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Author of “The Reluctant Prostitute”

