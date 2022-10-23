A Guide to Make Voting Easier on November 8th

Make Voting Easier

If you are “undecided” about voting on November 8th, I may be able to help you make it easier. First of all, vote. It’s your responsibility to save your country for posterity. Secondly, even a cursory inspection of the last five and one-half years and a look at three major crimes, of many lesser offenses, committed by a single man who hates America, will require little effort and eliminate any confusion.

Three Failed Republicans: George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump

To understand just how important my advice will be, let’s look at three presidential elections: 1992, 2008, and 2020.

In 1993, President William Jefferson Clinton took office facing a nation in financial distress. Over the previous 12 years two Republican presidents, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush added billions of dollars to the national debt, and the American people were struggling from the failed fiscal policy of “trickle-down economics.” When he left office on January 20, 2001, the national debt had been erased, and the national treasury was experiencing a surplus.

In 2009 President Barrack Hussein Obama faced even greater challenges. His Republican predecessor, George W. Bush left office with our nation engaged in two unwinnable wars which cost taxpayers billions of dollars, and families the unforgivable loss of family members. The decision to wage two wars was based on lies and misinformation. Domestically, the same failed policies used between 1981 and 1993 moved our nation to the edge of another “Great Depression.” President Obama left office with our nation in full recovery and plans in place to keep America moving in the right direction.

2021 Inauguration Day

On inauguration day, 2021, President Joseph Robinette Biden faced a sagging economy and a deadly pandemic that was out of control. Three major pharmaceutical companies had developed vaccines to halt the death count, but the previous administration, led by Donald John Trump, failed to create a plan for their distribution. President Biden immediately selected advisers to create plans to move the COVID-19 vaccine into distribution areas across the nation and slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Then he passed a bill to create jobs and save our nation’s infrastructure. After our largest corporations created what I call a “greedflation,” Mr. Biden passed a bill to ease the pain felt by the working class, while the super-rich, who own the Republican Party, filled their bank accounts with additional profits.

Democrats Prove Their Ability to Lead America Forward

Three failed Republican presidents proved that they cannot govern America. Each of them was bailed out by the Democratic policies of their successors. Therefore, my first suggestion is, if a candidate has an “R” next to his or her name, they are unfit for office.

More importantly, if you are aware that they continue to support the worst of them all, Donald Trump, and his many lies, including the biggest lie of all, baselessly claiming fraud in the 2020 election, they cannot be trusted and are not patriotic Americans.

The Most Dangerous Criminal in American History

Never forget Trump’s many crimes against our country, but most importantly always remember that he committed three of the most egregious crimes in history.

Trump ignored the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, claiming that “it will just go away.” More than one million Americans died, and he is directly responsible for many of them. He proved himself incapable of and unwilling to lead our nation in a time of crisis.

On January 6, 2021, he planned, organized, and executed a failed coup that had a single purpose: to allow him to remain in office as our nation’s first fascist dictator. The term is clear: treason.

Then, a few months ago, the FBI raided his residence at Mar-a-Lago and discovered boxes of classified documents he claimed to have returned after he was caught stealing them on January 20, 2021. They were hidden in various places in his billionaire’s only resort, and were a clear act of treason; an act for which other men and women have been executed.

Voting: The Choice is Clear

There it is: and it’s as simple as can be. Only two issues matter. If they claim to be a Republican, do not waste your precious vote. And if they are devoted to Trump, they don’t care about you or the future of our nation. Do not give them your only weapon against corruption. Vote wisely.

By James Turnage, Author of “DOING THE RIGHT THING FOR GOD AND COUNTRY”

Sources:

Brookings: Addressing the other COVID crisis: Corruption

NBC News: January 6 committee hearing highlights: New evidence, Trump subpoena on Day 9

New York Magazine: Trump’s Stolen Documents Had Classified Info on China and Iran Uh-oh.

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of liz west‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License