Tax Attracting More Grocery Stores

Grocery Stores, and Their Positive Impact on Food Deserts

In Chicago, there are too many food deserts. Many are unable to go to the store, as it may be very far from where they live, and they have no method of transportation. Aside from these barriers, there are grocery stores that close down, and it may be one that many families depend on. This, in turn, will prevent them from being able to get what they need. There are many people that are working to make available more grocery stores, and in turn this property Tax was created, and aimed at grocery stores in food deserts.

Health Outcomes in Food Deserts

There have been many studies that show neighborhoods without great access to grocery stores, end up having more health problems. “The lack of access to fresh produce and healthy foods is a key factor in the health disparities we see in the Southland and across Cook County” mentions commissioner Donna Miller from The Southland Journal.

Who is Donna Miller? What has She Done?

Donna Miller believes in the right of having access to grocery stores. Miller also believes in the reduction of negative health outcomes, because of having little to no access to grocery stores. Donna Miller has been fighting to have more grocery store access in neighborhoods across Chicago. She had sent an ordinance to the Board, and from there she worked her way into gaining approval. This approval is just the beginning to lessening the amount of food deserts that exist across Chicago. “I am thrilled that the Cook County Board of Commissioners voted to approve my ordinance today, paving the way for more grocery stories in the neighborhoods that need them most.” says Donna Miller herself. This ordinance will certainly make it much easier to gain access to grocery stores across Chicago.

What Can Be Done To Attract More Grocery Stores?

Many people across the City of Chicago are not only taking matters into their own hands. The Cook County Board decided to do something about this major issue. “Members of the Cook County Board are proposing a Tax incentive program, which is designed to attract more grocery stores to underserved areas” according to FOX 32 News. The Board are taking matters into their own hands, by making grocery more accessible to areas that are lacking resources.

Who Supports This Tax Incentive?

The need for support is at its peak, the more of it, the better. If there is no support, surely it will not succeed, or at least it will not be up to par. Since City of Chicago residents heavily support this, since there are many that require access to closer grocery stores. They already have contracted the majority’s support in this particular case.

If having the majority was not enough, they have been able to get the support of the Cook County Farm Bureau. “Cook County Farm Bureau® supports Ordinance 22-5345 to create a Class 7d property Tax incentive to spur and support the establishment or expansion of grocery stores in food deserts.” mentions CCFB News. This support will not only make this incentive become a reality faster, it will also be easier to carry out. Being able to support an entire city is not an easy task whatsoever, and will surely take time. The fact that Board is being able to do something about it, and Donna Miller and others are being great activists for this particular cause, makes this incentive more prominent for success.

Written by David Loran Jr

