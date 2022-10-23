They All Lie, So Why the Media Reports Their Falsehoods Confounds Me

Like all media campaign seasons in America since I was in my 20s, this one seems to have begun more than a year ago and will finally be over in 17 days. It has been a disaster. My television has been filled with attack ads for months. Very little of these embarrassing and expensive attempts to brainwash the American people offer any information about the candidate’s position on the issues. This is a travesty and why many of those in Washington today are totally unfit of the office they hold. I have no doubt that the entire process is an attack on the low level of intelligence displayed by millions of American voters. 90 percent of the voting public decide who will receive their vote after watching the “boob tube.” The fact of the matter is that they all lie, so why the media reports their falsehoods deeply confounds me.

The Fourth Estate (Media) Continues to Fail the American People

What bothers me more than the ads is the coverage offered the candidates by the media. From June 15, 2015 until this day, Trump continues to receive more media coverage than any other politician. They don’t care that everything Trump says is a blatant lie, and that he continues to harm our nation. They only care about advertising revenue.

Since 1996, Fox News has spread lies and offered biased programming for right-wing extremists. Founded by billionaire media mogul, Rupert Murdoch, with the assistance of Republican strategist, Roger Ailes, they created their dream. They designed a fake news network based on sensationalism. The truth was of no importance. Advertising revenue was their only goal.

Today all television “news” follows this example. The truth is of no importance. Profit is the goal of all three major networks, ABC, NBC, and CBS. So why watch them lie to you? I do not.

The Truth Will Save our Freedom

Trump and his MAGA Republicans share one fear: the truth. But is the media reporting this? U.S. District Judge David Carter is one of the latest targets of the malignant narcissist whose greatest weakness is his inability to accept even the slightest criticism. He told the world that there is no doubt Trump is fully aware that he legitimately lost the election in 2020. A number of e-mails have been discovered, proving that Trump’s “big lie” is a façade.

Among those 33 documents were emails that “demonstrate an effort by President Trump and his attorneys to press false claims in federal court for the purpose of delaying the January 6 vote,” Carter wrote.

Graham is Afraid to Testify Under Oath

Trump lackey, Lindsey “the Woos” Graham is so afraid of telling the truth he has taken his situation to the Supreme Court, begging this biased Republican body to prevent a lower court from forcing him to testify under oath in Georgia. Lying Lindsey is afraid of facing questions about Trump’s efforts to falsify the results of the 2020 election. He knows the truth, and the truth will destroy the right-wing once and for all. Where is the media on this issue?

On Thursday, a unanimous three-judge panel on the 11th Circuit rebuffed the South Carolina Republican, finding that, “Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal.”

Evil Hides from its Only Enemy: the Truth

Evil in its many forms share a single enemy, the truth. I would estimate that 90 percent of the campaign ads on television every few minutes are blatant falsehoods. No one seems to care that there is no discussion of the issues in ads supporting right-wing politicians. This is because they are opposed to the position of the majority on every important problem facing most Americans in the 21st century. The are the party of plutocrats who buy them elections. This is the only item important to anyone who sits on the right side of the aisle. And when the truth is revealed, they cannot win.

By James Turnage, Novelist

