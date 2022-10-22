Jeanette Taylor Spent 29 Years Awaiting Housing Letter

Housing Eligibility, and Expected Wait Time

Housing in Chicago is very hard to be able to consistently afford, especially since the amount of income is not enough to fully support an entire family. There are many in different neighborhoods across Chicago who struggle being able to put food on the table and maintain a stable home. Many have to worry about whether or not they will be able to afford next month’s rent, and that in itself is an injustice many Chicagoans face each day.

Therefore, many turn to Housing vouchers. These vouchers typically assist many families in being able to afford housing in Chicago. It is a system “Whereby families find rental units privately and the government heavily subsidizes the cost.” They also usually take around 1-2 years to fully process, and for those families to receive approval. Or so they are supposed to. In this case, the government heavily failed a woman, by the name of Jeanette Taylor, who had applied for a voucher 29 years ago.

Who is Jeanette Taylor? When Did She Apply? What Happened?

Jeanette Taylor was a mother of three kids when she decided to apply for a housing voucher. She was struggling in taking care of three kids, and being able to afford their apartment. After having two more children, she still had not gotten the approval letter that she needed, and “ultimately had five children and raised them in her one-bed apartment.” Despite her not receiving the help that she needed when she requested it, she still managed to fight and pull through, raising her kids to be the best they can be despite the situation they were in.

She originally applied in 1993, whereas she should have received a letter by year 1995 at the very max. Instead, she waited 11 years and received a call about living in a different place, of which she had to say no. “She said she did so because it was too far from her kids’ school, and that the authority wouldn’t let her son be on the lease since he had just graduated high school.” according to WBBM. Many factors prevented Taylor from moving, and so she decided to continue waiting for the approval letter. Little did she know, that it would take yet another 18 years to finally receive the letter she needed many years ago.

Receiving the Letter, And How Taylor Wants to Spread Awareness

After an incredibly long wait of 29 years, she was finally able to receive the letter that she was waiting for. It was her approval letter. “It took Taylor 29 years to reach the top of CHA’s list, revealing a system failing to fulfill its duties and help its residents.” according to NPR. The government failed her, and certainly many others. There are many that need assistance when it comes to housing in Chicago, and seeing the way that the government failed Taylor, makes many others depend less and less on the government for any kind of financial assistance, in any section.

President Biden recently sent out an initiative for this housing issue. “President Joe Biden proposed affordable housing incentives as part of his Build Back Better plan” according to Newsweek. This Plan was created in an effort to assist those, such as Taylor, in receiving assistance faster, and much better assistance when it comes to affordable housing.

Taylor, after experiencing this injustice, is now an alderwoman for Chicago. “After decades of working in community organizing, she became an alderwoman for Chicago, taking office in 2019.” mentions NPR. She understands that injustices happen all across Chicago, and she believes in having a change in neighborhoods all across Chicago. She is making a change for many that are going through this particular issue. There is a hope that the government can pay more attention to those that are in need, and do so in a better fashion.

Written by David Loran Jr

