Mental Health Calamity in Chicago

Effects of Mental Health

Mental Health affects a lot of people across the nation, and in the world. Especially since we are still trying to get out of the COVID era, many people are still heavily affected. Many are still grieving, others are still fighting COVID, and some are still trying to avoid any type of contact. This has not only affected everyone’s physical health but has also affected their mental health as well. Since their mental health has been affected, this completely changes who they are, how they act, and how they think. If this is left untreated, this can lead to many more severe consequences.

Mental Health in Chicago

Many Chicagoans are facing deteriorating mental health, not only because of the pandemic itself but also because of the violence that continues to plague the city. Citizens are having difficulty finding help because they may not have the funds to receive that help. Mental Health treatment can be incredibly expensive. Many families in Chicago do not receive enough income to be able to afford treatment, on top of putting food on the table, paying bills, etc.

Racial violence is another huge issue, that never seems to be talked about or worked on. African American communities continue to fear corporations like the police since there are many police officers that are outright racist. This constant fear deters their mental health heavily. This can also be applied to latino/a communities. They have a constant fear of those that are meant to serve and protect, and this diminishes their mental health since they feel like they have no one to go to in case of an emergency.

What is Being Done To Combat Decreasing Mental Health?

Many people believe that everyone is entitled to free mental health services. Mental well-being is a very important aspect and really affects everyone to a certain extent. There are many efforts that are taking place, in order to fight against decreasing mental health. When there is an emergency situation, sometimes police are the last people that the victim would want there, since they are afraid of what may occur. Instead, sending professionals would be the best option to make sure that the victim is safe, and to make sure the victim is okay with it.

Being able to have professionals at the scene of the emergency, is a great and safer way to de-escalate the situation. Clearly, using this method has been much more effective. Axios mentions, “Trilogy says it responded to 200 calls from April to June and 96% did not require 911 involvement.” That’s 96% did not require police at all in an emergency. All it took was a mental health professional, and they were able to de-escalate the situation.

Artists Take This Into Account and Fix This One Voice at a Time

Many artists do understand what many Chicagoans are going through when it comes to mental health, and they want to use their voices to make a change. Not only do they use their voices to calm those people around them, but they also use their voices to proclaim the violence that they have to endure. There was an event that had taken place in Chicago that specifically focused on bringing the community together, and focusing on how to address the violence that is constantly occurring all across the city.

Addressing these different feelings and emotions liberates many people from the struggles they face in their daily lives. Seeing other people who have the same beliefs and struggles, makes them feel not alone in this situation. This should be done much more often, as there are many people across the city that are in need of this.

Written by David Loran Jr

Sources:

Axios: More emergency mental health services for Chicago

Block Club Chicago: Chicago Rolls Out Mental Health Emergency Teams To Reduce Police Encounters With People In Crisis

Chicago Tribune: Artists offer helping hand for emotional, mental healing in advance of World Mental Health Day

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Kevin Simmons’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Liz Spikol’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License