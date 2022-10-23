IOS 16.1 Releases This Week With Brand New Features

The New Update to Iphones

In addition to improvements to many current iPhone apps, the September release of iOS 16 brought some significant changes to iPhones. This includes customized lock screens that now support widgets, new editing tools for Messages, and a new Fitness app.

However, iOS 16.1 is a significant update since it provides more than just tweaks and bug fixes. Apple promised features in the iOS 16 preview over the summer, but they weren’t included in the first release.

These include the brand-new Live Activities and iCloud Shared Photo Library. A new Clean Energy charging feature that debuted in the iOS 16.1 beta is also set.

New Features

Along with the introduction of iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 is also released. Here is a list of all the improvements and new features that iOS 16.1 will bring to iPhones.

A new method of sharing images with friends and family is included in iOS 16.1. Users can share photographs and videos with up to five more people in the iCloud Shared Photo Library, a separate library. Photos can be shared, edited, captioned, and deleted by anybody with access to the shared library. Additionally, the Camera app now has a setting that enables you to immediately add captured images to the iCloud Shared Photo Library.

This past summer, Apple released a public beta of iOS 16; however, the functionality was later delayed, presumably so that it might be improved. We’ll soon find out if Apple has modified its new approach to photo sharing.

Another feature that Apple demonstrated earlier this year but left out of the iOS 16 release is this one. Live Activities are interactive lock screen alerts that are constantly updated. Consider things like sports results, delivery updates, and other things you could check from your phone’s lock screen.

Clean Energy

Clean Energy Charging, a feature in iOS 16.1’s Battery settings, is intended to lessen the environmental impact of your iPhone by scheduling charging sessions for times when the power grid is using greener energy sources. U.S. consumers will be the only ones who can use this function. In September, Apple first made the functionality a promise.

Apple Fitness

Apple Fitness Plus will now be accessible to iPhones without an Apple Watch after iOS 16.1 is released. This is consistent with Apple’s prior decision to include the Fitness app in iOS 16 whether or not you owned one of the company’s watches.

Users who don’t have an Apple Watch won’t be able to see real-time stats like heart rate and calories burned while exercising. They will see projected calories burned in place of that.

Anyone using iOS 16.1 and living in one of the 21 nations where Apple offers its fitness subscription service will get full access to Apple Fitness Plus, which includes more than 3,000 studio-style exercises and meditations.

Apple Wallet

With iOS 16.1, owners of Apple Cards will be able to sign up for a Goldman Sachs “high-yield” savings account. The Daily Cash cashback payments will then be automatically paid into that account, with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance limitations. You may manage that account from the Wallet app.

Apple’s Wallet app will enable users to securely share keys, including car, hotel room, and other types of keys, with friends and family members using messaging apps like Messages and even Whatsapp, as promised during the iOS 16 preview, though that feature requires support from car manufacturers and hotels.

The new update launches very soon.

Written By Esteban Ruiz

Sources:

Toms Guide: iOS 16.1 launches Monday — here’s the new features for your iPhone

CNBC: Apple has another iPhone update coming on Monday. Here’s what’s new

Macworld: iPadOS 16 is coming Monday but you’ll need a very new iPad to get every feature

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of “CAVE CANEM”‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of HS You’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License