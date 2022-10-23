Trying to Understand the Disparity in Domestic Violence by Ethnicity

Part Two in a Short Series

I feel it important to inform my readers that there will not be a definitive explanation why cases of domestic violence are disproportionately higher among women of color. The complexity prevents a single answer and is not intended to disparage a single ethnicity. This article is a demand upon our society, and those who control information, to reveal the fact the domestic violence is a growing problem in America all too often ignored by our government and the media. It will also expose once and for all the lie that “poverty does not increase crime.”

Undeniable Statistics

My first statistic. In 2021 the average annual household economy among Black families was $48,297: for whites, $68,785, which is higher than the national average. My second is the average income of prisoners prior to their incarceration, which was less than $20,000 per year, and below the poverty line. My third is the number of men and women in all U.S. penal institutions is 1.8 million. Number four: with only 4.2 percent of the world’s population, the percentage men and women incarcerated in the United States is over 20 percent of the entire world. And number five: Blacks comprise 12.1 percent of America’s population, but 38.4 percent of the prison population.

What Conditions Result in Domestic Violence?

“VeryWellMind” offers the basic reasons for domestic violence.

[Regardless of race and ethnicity, domestic violence occurs when there is an imbalance of power in the relationship—when one partner uses physical violence as well as tactics like emotional abuse, verbal abuse, and financial abuse to maintain control. And abuse is never justified, regardless of the person’s race or culture.]

This requires me to ask, “why are situations of domestic violence more prevalent among women of color than any other demographic?”

Not an Explanation, but Real Domestic Violence Situations

I feel obliged to admit one fact here. The statistics, the reasons for an excessively large percentage of domestic violence perpetrated against Black women cannot be described as “completely accurate.” The majority of cases of domestic violence go unreported. Survivors are frequently reluctant to file charges against their abusers, and just as unlikely to talk about the situation to anyone, including family and friends. The reasons are founded in baseless but real feelings of embarrassment, shame, and even guilt, although the survivors of domestic violence have absolutely no blame for the physical and emotional attacks from their partners.

Factors Which Contribute to Violence Against Women

In my research, I discovered multiple situations within relationships which contribute to extreme stress and frequently violence. The reasons include, but are not limited to, culture, lifestyle, income inequality, gender domination, and alcohol and/or drug abuse which may or may not be a complication of PTSD.

All or some of these factors contribute to domestic violence, but studies show that those suffering in the low income or poverty levels of our society display a greater proclivity to commit or become survivors of domestic violence. For couples in general, insufficient incomes are the greatest stressors in America.

Consider all of the prior information. I have come to the conclusion that poverty or near poverty is at the core of most crime in America. Desperation, and simply survival is the reason for most non-violent crime. Violent actions, including domestic violence, are all too often the result of such desperate actions which add fear and uncertainty to the situation. Fear creates anger: anger creates extreme emotional instability, and the inability to control anger can result in violence.

For Black Americans, racism remains a constant problem, something most face on a daily basis. Insecurity is common for those who face excessive feelings of uncertainty. Additionally, those that worry are constantly at the forefront of daily concerns.

I Offer You a Personal Experience I Did Not Understand for Decades

PTSD is a greater problem than reported by anyone in authority. My own father was a perpetrator. His consumption of alcohol led him to fits of rage and violent domestic violence actions. My mother was the target of his anger. He was in the U.S. Navy in WWII. I have no doubt that PTSD and his inability to find satisfactory employment after the war contributed to his mental instability.

Many of the same problems exist today. The illegal, immoral, and unwinnable wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq produced additional generations of men and women suffering from PTSD. Our government and our military offer few solutions and insufficient treatment for the men and women we send to war zones. Treatment should be mandatory, not an option. American citizens fight wars. But politicians start them and must be held responsible for the well-being of our returning military personnel.

By James Turnage, Author of “Sheena: Queen of the Streets”

