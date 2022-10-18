The New America: The Haves vs The Have-Nots, and Constitutionalists vs White Supremacists

CBS’s “Sunday Morning” and “60 Minutes” are the only news shows I watch. They are informative, unbiased, and offer information not available from the mainstream media. Most of CBS’s “Sunday Morning” is positive, and reveals the best side of the American people.

On October 16, 2022, Sunday morning’s broadcast was about the division in America. It was well done, as usual, but the broadcast refused to emphasize the facts I believe are necessary if our country is to be saved. It failed to fully address income inequality, which has become a battle between the “haves and have-nots,” and the growing war between those of us who revere the freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Constitution, and white supremacists who belong to Neo-Nazi organizations openly or in spirit.

Reasons Why America is a Divided Nation

What was reported was accurate, and undeniable, regardless of who the politician is, or on which side of the aisle he or she sits. The root is the very existence of “red” and “blue” states. If your residence is in a red state, all “news” you see and hear is slanted towards the extreme right, whether it is local or national. Everything you hear from your local and state government is biased and frequently filled with lies and conspiracy theories. Nearly everywhere you go where television is turned on, Fox News is locked in on the tuner.

Red and Blue States Are the Reason We Are No Longer “The United States”

Our choice for who becomes the woman or man who leads our nation for the coming four years is not made by the American people. It is decided by the states. For example, if your state has 100 voters, and 51 of them vote for one candidate, and 49 for the other, in most situations, 51 voters would decide who received all your state’s Electoral College votes. Forty-nine men and women wasted their time, and more importantly their votes. I may be different, but I continue to believe that every vote should count, and the people should elect the president as intended by our Founding Fathers during the Constitutional Convention.

Although this situation has been in existence for many years, when Donald Trump received the majority of Electoral College votes in 2016 in a rigged election, composed of massive voter manipulation, the situation became far more serious. Trump, with the assistance of Fox News. Newsmax, and other right-wing propaganda machines, made a conscious decision to embrace the outlandish and creative theories of Q’Anon. Real Americans are facing the worst enemy possible, other Americans who are eager and willing to believe lies of desperation intended to gain control of our nation’s corrupt government.

Capitalism has been Replaced by a Plutocracy

What you need to know is that the first part of the plan to end democracy in America has succeeded. The United States is now a plutocracy. Less than 10 percent of all Americans are in control of the fate of 331 million people. One of our two major parties refuses to perform the jobs for which they were elected. They do not serve you, they are puppets of billionaires and millionaires.

Under Trump’s illegitimate presidency, many of your freedoms and your future as free men and women were destroyed, one by one. These same men and women created the current “greedflation” to convince ignorant Americans that “Republicans will save you.” This lie could end what is left of the dream created in 1789 by courageous and wise men who believed in the American people. I’m not sure I share their beliefs any longer.

A Patriotic American is an Informed American

I don’t believe that a high level of intelligence is necessary to be an informed American. What is required is an open mind willing to accept information based on facts, and voters who ignore lies based on blatant falsehoods and conspiracy theories. Any man or woman who claims to be an American, a patriot, makes decisions based on reality, not illusions including ads on the “boob tube.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

