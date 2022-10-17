Republicans! What Would It Be Like if Your Entire Existence Was a Complete Lie?

Think about it. What would you be if your career was dependent on lies? Who would you be if you made the conscious decision to do literally anything to accomplish your personal ambitions? What kind of man or woman would you be if everything about you, everything you had in your life was the result of lies and baseless conspiracy theories? I would be convinced that you called yourself a “Republican,” or more accurately a “Trump MAGA Republican.”

Of course, even that’s a lie, there are no more Republicans in the United States. Although you might claim to be a member of the GOP, in reality, you are a member of the American Fascist Party and your fealty belongs to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, not to 331 million people.

Lies Travel Faster than a Speeding Bullet

The ultimate truth is few problems related to our elections are included in the voting process. For decades, voter fraud has averaged .012 percent. However, there are many other problems beginning with the length of our campaign process, and ending with the media. Both parties are willing to allow lies in television ads, knowing that 95 percent of Americans vote according to what they see on “the boob tube.”

Today’s fake Republicans continue to follow their leader’s example. Donald Trump learned from Adolf Hitler’s “playbook” that “if you tell the same lie often enough, uninformed men and women will eventually accept it as the truth.” I believe that the facts, being informed, are of no importance in Trump’s America. All that matters is ”winning the argument” at any cost.

A Loser, Desperate for a Win

Winning is important to Trump. His life is filled with failures. Without the assistance of Russia and the Saudi Royal Family, Trump’s “empire” would not exist. He has no interest in being the President of the United States. He is simply desperate for any victory in his pitiful life.

For four years Trump used his illegitimate presidency to accomplish his personal ambitions while ignoring the needs of the American people. In direct violation of the Emoluments Clause, he increased his foreign business interests and used his position to increase the profits of his hotels and encourage campaign donations which became part of his personal bank account. When he was informed of a probable health emergency in the waning days of 2019, contained in the President’s Daily Brief, he ignored it, claiming “it would just go away.” The result became the loss of more than one million American lives, many of which are directly attributed to Trump’s failure to lead our nation in a crisis. He is unfit to wear the title of President of the United States.

A Working President

President Biden is working hard for all Americans: Trump cannot spell the word. If he won the 2024 election, he would revert to his first failed term. He would lie incessantly while destroying freedom and human rights in America. His days would be spent playing golf, partying at Mar-a-Lago, holding hate rallies for the single purpose of soothing his fragile ego, and watching cable television. He is not a working man, and as he nears his 80th birthday he is less likely to accomplish anything. Donald Trump is a weak man, physically and mentally.

The 2016 election was undoubtedly ‘rigged.’ Allowing the worst man in the world, whose entire existence is the product of lies, to live in our White House was America’s biggest mistake.

By James Turnage, Novelist

