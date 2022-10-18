Lakers Russel Westbrook Gets Angry Again on the Court

What is going on

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-4 in their five preseason games and chemistry is nowhere to be seen. They have players missing wide-open layups or just overall missing passes. Russel Westbrook, a player who is supposed to be a veteran of the court, became so angered at a referee call that he ignored the team huddle. One that Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Patrick Beverly participated in. This is just another example of how Westbrook has been off the charts with unprofessionalism.

The Situation

The Lakers were going head-to-head in their fourth preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves this Thursday. The game was already frustrating for Westbrook. By his domineer you can tell, it showed on the floor and his stats. In twenty-five minutes of playing time he only scored five points. Due to this lackluster performance, he fouled a Timberwolves player who was driving in for a layup and gave him a hence to shoot a free throw.

Patrick Beverly realized that something was wrong with the team at the moment so he called for a team huddle. Therefore, making the team realize that this is a team game. Every Lakers player on the floor did the huddle except for one. The one who didn’t participate was Westbrook. Davis looked at him in shock and tried talking to him and calming him down. Westbrook did not want to hear any of that.

What does this mean

Nobody wants a player on their team who cannot understand he is on a team. Westbrook has no right to be pouting for foul calls. His passing is terrible and his shot is atrocious. There is a reason why his nickname in the NBA is “Westbrick.” In addition, his playmaking is no better than James, and Westbrook is a point guard. How is a small forward making better passes and fewer turnovers than a point guard? Last season The Lakers were a joke; not even making the playoffs.

Westbrooks Career

What do they expect? Westbrook has not had good chemistry with his teammates since his Oklahoma City Thunder days. Back when he was with James “Fear the Beard” Harden and Kevin Durant. They were all beasts on the court but then they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the finals it all went downhill. Durant left the team and joined the Warriors, the team that destroyed them in the finals. Although, he did have Harden, the team he was on traded him as well.

Many feel this was a big mistake by team management. Because just a few years later Harden won the Most Valuable Player Award. Eventually, the team made a big move in trading for Paul George from the Indiana Pacers. This was great until Damian Lillard came along and torched the Thunder in a close-out game-winner. This created a mess for the team’s chemistry.

Later that year Westbrook requested a trade and was moved to the Houston Rockets where again he couldn’t match the team’s build. Hopefully, he gets back on track with this season and finally gets his ring.

Written by Vincent Sauseda Jr.

Sources:

ESPN: NBA preseason game stats

MSN: Timberwolves Defeat Lakers Again In Second Preseason Meeting

Los Angeles Times: Nothing goes right for Lakers, again, as they fall to Timberwolves

Top image courtesy of Miguel Discart Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset image courtesy of Glenn Simmons Flickr Page – Creative Commons License