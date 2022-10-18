Honoring Indigenous Peoples Day

Scott Stevens stated that Indigenous Peoples Day is about honoring their heritage and the resilience of what their culture has endured. Scott Stevens is the director of the Native American & Indigenous Studies Program at Syracuse University. The United Nations-sponsored International Conference discussed ‘Columbus Day’ would be replaced with Indigenous Peoples day, in 1990.

The International Conference is strongly against Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in America. Although there was no work on Monday has caused a political debate in the states. Due to Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day falling on the same day every year.

In the past decade, many citizens agreed on having the holiday Indigenous People Day. While others are against this change, they want this holiday to stay on Columbus Day.

History of Christopher Columbus

In all of this commotion, the specific holiday belongs to Indigenous Peoples Day. With that being said let’s go down Native American history. In the 16th century, America was already discovered by the Native Americans and before Christopher Columbus even stepped foot on an island called the Caribbean.

He traveled for three months when he came across Native Americans, in 1492. Therefore, Columbus was not the first to discover America when the Native Americans were already there. Why is Christopher Columbus had a holiday named after him first? Wouldn’t it make sense to give the Natives this holiday? What is Indigenous Peoples Day?

He also stole their gold and spices one year later and then returned to Spain with them like tokens. Later, he was rewarded by the Spanish Court with the highest honor, after being rejected twice by Queen Isabella.

The Native Americans Battle

The Native Americans came across a Spanish explorer, Juan Ponce de Leon in 1513. Several years later, he went to another village to start colony months after landing. The Natives weren’t happy about this, they decided to take action and fight for their land.

After hundreds of Native Americans were killed in the ensuing battle. The Spaniards and Hernando De Soto planned to assemble in Alabama with ships. Hence the gruesome battle between the Native Americans and the two men. De Soto is a Spanish explorer and conquistador.

Years later, Captain Samuel Argall kidnapped Pocahontas during the first Anglo-Powhatan war. Where she was converted to Christianity, received the name, Rebecca, and learned English.

Indigenous Peoples Day

After all the Native Americans have been through, they deserve respect. Leading back to the main subject, Indigenous Peoples Day deserves to be a Holiday. Indigenous Peoples Day proponents stated that the recognition assists with misleading American history. Praising Europeans, like Columbus for committing murder against the Natives just isn’t justice.

A couple of years ago, the Native leaders formed a corporation with the help of the Arizona state sen, Jamescita Peshlakai. Recently, President Biden accommodated an announcement to honor Native Americans, their resilience, and also their contributions. American social history exposed assimilation, genocide, and discrimination throughout several generations.

According to Van Heuvelen, there are no set rules about how anyone should celebrate the holiday. Heuvelen is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe from South Dakota. She then went on to state the history of the Native people and their communities and understand the diversity of indigenous citizens.

Written by Tiffany Fleming

