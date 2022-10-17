More Damaging to the Future of America Than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11: This Was the Illegitimate Presidency of Donald Trump

No foreign nation could ever defeat the United States of America. This is not only because we have the largest and most expensive military in the world, but also because if our nation ceases to exist, it will be the result of internal strife, dividing our country irrevocably. When the enemy comes from beyond our shores, we unite and defeat anyone who challenges our right to exist. However, thanks to four years of Donald Trump’s fake presidency, our nation’s people are bickering like small children in a schoolyard. I doubt this will change in my lifetime.

Surrendering Their Principles for Personal Gain

In 2017 an already fractured Republican Party surrendered its principles, morals, and its integrity to the least intelligent and most unqualified man in history who had recently won the Electoral College in the 2016 election. On day one Donald John Trump began efforts to violate the Constitution and crush human rights. He continued to commit crimes, too many to count until he was evicted from the White House on January 20, 2021. However, he was not alone in the effort to destroy democracy and eliminate human rights. One entire party, calling themselves “Republicans,” renounced their citizenship and violated their oaths of office as they pledged their loyalty to Vladimir Putin’s most important asset: a puppet he nurtured since 1987.

America’s Greatest Criminal is Protected by his Party

To list the crimes and failures of Trump would take volumes, and that is the rightful task of historians. Because I am sick and tired of talking about his failure to lead our nation and save lives during the pandemic or discussing his failed coup, and most recently his theft of national secrets, an offense which has been punished by death in the past, I will speak about issues which affect every American, every day.

Inflation is in Fact “Greedflation”

“Greedflation” is an illusion created by corporate America. For the first three years of his illegitimate presidency, Trump bragged about the recovering economy, although he did nothing to improve the situation for the majority. Then, in January of 2020, he learned of a coming health crisis. The pandemic, called Covid-19, was rapidly moving across Europe and would soon arrive in the United States. What did Trump do? Nothing. He repeated his baseless claim that “it will just go away.” Today, more than one million Americans are no longer with their families. Their deaths were the result of the coronavirus. Trump did nothing until mid-March when Americans began to fill our hospitals, many of them losing their battle for life.

Donald Trump’s Failures Destroyed a Recovering Economy

What was never fully revealed is how Donald Trump’s failure to lead our nation early, when he first learned of the danger to America, caused an economic crisis. The last two “Republican” presidents nearly destroyed America’s future by supporting the wealthy and ignoring the diminishing quality of life among the working class. Trump made it worse by failing to see the potential of economic calamity if the coronavirus greatly affected American life.

Businesses large and small were forced to close. Millions of Americans were facing the loss of their only source of income. Some businesses continued to operate through video conferencing and work from home. However, due to outsourcing by the greed of corporate America, 71 percent of all Americans are now employed in the “service industry.” With the exception of home delivery orders, this entire industry was virtually placed on hold as the pandemic became more serious and the number of deaths increased rapidly.

Donald Trump’s Support of the 10 Percent Results in Pain for the Working Class

Trump supports a small percentage of Americans who control 90 percent of America’s wealth. His permanent tax cuts for the super-rich, and reduction of the corporate tax rate, added trillions to the national debt and forced many businesses to increase prices. This was the beginning of “greedflation,” which is plaguing our nation today. Democrats share none of the blame. This is another failure of the right wing, proving they are incapable of governing a nation of 331 million people. They support the current plutocracy, placing the profits of big business as priority number one.

Incompetence Prevailed Between 2017 and 2021

Because “the truth lives here,” I am required to ask one question. “Did you really believe that an obese old man who failed at every business venture he attempted over seven decades could find a solution to our country’s economic decline?” Do you think he cared?

In 2021, a Democratic President was once again forced to spend most of his time repairing the damage caused by the failed economic policies of a Republican, fascist-leaning president.

No one can offer me proof that Trump had a single positive accomplishment in four years unless you consider the intentional division of our people an “accomplishment.” Historians will remember him as the worst president in history, and his title will never be taken by anyone in the future.

By James Turnage, Novelist

