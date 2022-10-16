Please Join Me and Refuse to Let Those Who Hate Our Country Destroy Your Hope for America

America! What Is Going On?

All day yesterday my bride of 27 years was depressed and angry. These emotions came from what is happening in our beloved state of Nevada, and across America. In several races the worst people in the world are leading some of the best people in our nation in the polls. This should not be happening, and would not be if our state and our nation’s people took a little time to turn off the “boob tube,” keep their minds open, and learn the truth about the candidates.

Know the Candidates, Vote Intelligently

Bush 43 and Trump were the worst two presidents in history. Neither had any experience in governing 330 million people, and that incompetence resulted in pain and suffering for all Americans, not to mention a division between our country’s people not seen since the Civil War.

The truth is that in midterm elections each of us will need to make about six decisions on November 8th. That’s not asking much. It would take about 30-60 minutes to learn something about 12 or fewer candidates and who is most aligned with our own beliefs, and who is telling the truth.

Americans share a huge responsibility, their vote. However, few take it seriously. This casual attitude is why most of our elected officials in the House and Senate are incompetent and unfit for any office at any level. Choosing to be ignorant is unforgivable, and another example of how lazy the American people have become. Apathy cannot be tolerated if you wish to remain in a free country.

2020 Election: New Hope for America

In November of 2020 I found hope for the first time since the morning of November 9, 2016 when I learned that the worst man in the world, a man void of a single qualification to hold public office, had indeed been given the Electoral College vote. I found it nearly impossible to believe that the most qualified candidate in modern history had lost to a buffoon. Was it because she was a woman? Did James Comey’s controversial announcement 11 days prior to the election make a difference? I knew the television media contributed. They chose to cover Trump five-times more frequently than all other candidates combined. As a writer, who is constantly searching for the truth, I suspected that Vladimir Putin was involved, but I didn’t know it had been confirmed a month before voting day. Our government in America hid the truth from us, again.

However, in November of 2020 an enormous voter turnout removed our nation’s biggest mistake from the White House. The “good guys” won a big one and saved our nation from fascism: at least for a while.

Your Vote Does Matter

The midterm elections are just 24 days away, and I am worried. The right-wing is offering us the most horrendous candidates possible. Every Trump endorsed candidate is worse than the last. Not a one of them is qualified for any position in government; local, state, or federal.

You can help restore hope. Become an informed voter, and encourage others to do the same. Evil cannot exist when the truth rises into the light. Be an Independent voter. Reject political parties and judge each candidate on her or his merit and most importantly their position on the important issues. If every American voter would have taken these few steps prior to the 2016 debacle, we would not have had a man who hates America defiling our White House for four, long years.

By James Turnage, Novelist

