When Income Inequality Began to Grow and Where We Are Today

As usual in the 21st century, the term is very misleading. It’s called “outsourcing.” What it really means is moving American factories, and therefore American jobs to foreign nations for the single purpose of increasing corporate profits. The Industrial Revolution made the United States the wealthiest country in the world, but the people who actually worked hard to make companies successful have been abandoned so the super-rich can buy another mansion or maybe an entire island. This was the catalyst that gave rise to a growing number of American’s experiencing the rising tide of income inequality.

Government vs the American Worker

The beginnings go back to the late 1990s, and happened throughout the early 2000s. Encouraged by our government, both Democrats and Republicans, which continues to place profits before people, major corporations began moving their entire businesses to multiple nations around the world. The reason was not a lack of productivity, or incompetent efforts by workers, it was simply to increase corporate profits. Our nation’s 45th president and his daughter continue to operate businesses in China.

Entire communities and even large cities began to lose financial stability, security, and even their identity. Most workers employed by these factories began at a very young age, learned a specific trade, and discovered that nothing which would offer them financial stability was available beyond their former employment. Inner cities experienced a decrease in public services and today the lifestyle of those affected continues to decline.

Income inequality is one of the greatest problems facing America today, and outsourcing is mostly responsible for this dangerous situation.

Large Factories Become “Ghost Towns” Reflect Income Inequality

Entire industries were affected, including textiles, electronics, and construction materials, including American made steel. Corporate greed was at the beginning of the Great Recession, and continues to affect our nation’s people today as “greedflation” continues to grow.

Although economic “experts” offer multiple theories about outsourcing, the truth is simple: corporate greed ended millions of good-paying American jobs, and are responsible for a reduction in the wages of jobs which remained. There is no other word which accurately applies to this condition other than greed, and no other term than income inequality.

Massive Corruption in Washington

I frequently discuss the fact that our government is the most corrupt in the world of developed nations. Outsourcing, huge tax breaks for the 10 percent, and the reduction in corporate taxes benefit the super-rich and continue to harm the men and women who actually built this country. Both Republicans and Democrats voted in favor of big business and ignored the needs and wishes of the American people. No one in a position of power can be trusted. Our own government has created the current situation; it’s “us vs them.” The only way to win this war is with our vote.

Congress refuses to place term limits on itself. Therefore, we must do it for them. When you make your choices, look closely at the ballot. An “I” next to a candidate’s name means “Incumbent.” Vote all incumbents out of office and send a message that we, the people of the United States of America, are not willing to allow those we elect to rule over us any longer. The plutocracy must go and the needs of the majority must be the only priority.

It’s your choice. The truth lives here and I can guarantee that your vote will decide your future. Will you remain a free man or are you willing to accept autocratic rule under a fascist regime?

