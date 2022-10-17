Murder Charges Dismissed Against Adnan Syed

The Murder of Hae Min Lee

Recent DNA evidence has led prosecutors to drop Adnan Syed’s criminal case after he spent 23 years in prison with a life sentence for a murder conviction. Syed had been serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee.

The state attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn J. Mosby, said that she instructed her office to dismiss all charges against Syed. This was after DNA from Lee’s shoes, which has never been tested before, showed DNA from 4 other people but none of Syed. Mosby was sent other items belonging to Lee, including a skirt, pantyhose, jacket, and shoes. However, DNA was only gotten from the shoes.

Lee was 18 at the time of her murder and was found buried at Baltimore Park. Her autopsy showed signs of strangulation and that she was choked to death. Syed, 17 at the time, was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder. Not only that but he was also charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, and robbery.

Lee and Syed had an on-again, off-again relationship while they both were attending Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County. At the time of her murder, Syed and Lee were not in a relationship. Police believed at the time that Syed was so distraught about their breakup, that it led to her murder.

Serial Podcast

Her case was chronicled on the 2014 popular podcast called “Serial” in its first season. This reignited interest in the case and the prosecution against Syed for millions of people. It created more questions about whether the trial was just and who really was responsible for her murder. While focused on the case it raised questions about the evidence that they used, including the cellphone tower data. The podcast also argued that Syed was convicted due to racial bias since Syed is Muslim.

Within the podcast, they explained how a girl, Asia McClain, said Syed was with her in the library at the time of Lee’s murder. It was later learned that Syed’s attorney knew about this alibi, but didn’t call McClain to testify in court. That same attorney ended up being disbarred due to multiple complaints in many cases,

During a reinvestigation of the case, prosecutors found evidence of the possible involvement of two other suspects. They could have been involved both individually or together, said the state’s attorney’s office. According to the court filing, one of the suspects threatened Lee’s life.

Although the reinvestigation was new evidence, the two suspects were both known during the original investigation. Prosecutors said they were not properly ruled out or disclosed to the defense. However, reopening the murder case to identify who did it could harm the Lee family.

What Comes Next for Syed?

Erica J. Suter, Syed’s lawyer, said that their office try to certify his innocence as soon as possible. Syed plans on going to law school and getting his bachelor’s degree now that he is free. He started the process of getting his degree while incarcerated.

Syed’s brother, Yusuf Syed, stated he was happy that his family is finally able to move on and that his brother can now have his life back. He expressed how it was not only Adnan’s suffering but also the entire family.

Syed maintained his innocence all 23 years he served his life sentence. Suter said the DNA testing results proved his innocence, which is what Syed and those who supported him already knew. Now that all charges are dropped his attorneys will continue the exoneration process. In the state of Maryland, anyone who is wrongfully convicted will receive compensation for every year they were in prison.

Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn gave prosecutors a 30-day time period to decide whether they want to retry Syed or drop charges.

Written by Alyssa Calderon

Sources

WBAL-TV 11: Baltimore prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed after receiving DNA test results

BBC: Adnan Syed and Serial: What you need to know

Vox: Adnan Syed is free — and it only took years of criminal justice reform

6ABC: Prosecutors drop charges in ‘Serial’ podcast Adnan Syed case, lawyer says

The Baltimore Sun: Prosecutors drop charges in ‘Serial’ podcast Adnan Syed case, lawyer says

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Ted Van Pelt Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Baltimore Heritage Flickr Page – Creative Commons License