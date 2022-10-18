Germany Energy Cost-Push Inflation

The German government has been at its wit’s end for some time: despite the pandemic, industrial companies are not starting to invest again. As a result, Europe’s biggest economy is likely to face a shortfall in economic performance. This year only about 3% growth is expected. This is partly because energy prices in Europe’s biggest economy are too high compared to other European countries. And discourage companies from investing here in the past few years. Electricity prices for industry customers have increased by around 45%. On average, according to a study by the consulting firm A.T. Kearney. In the first half of this year, residential electricity prices rose. On average by 10%, according to comparison platform Verivox.

High fuel prices are threatening to push Germany’s inflation rate above the European Central Bank’s 2% target next year.

The European Central Bank has been warning about rising inflation for months, but it may be too late to prevent a spike in German consumer prices.

Inflation data due on Tuesday will offer the latest indications. Of how much pressure prices are under in Europe’s largest economy. Where energy costs have been rising since mid-May and reached their highest in almost three years last month.

A rise in oil prices is partly responsible for this increase in geopolitical tensions. Are driving up global crude prices while demand continues its upward trajectory. Following better-than-expected growth figures from China last week. Although economists expect demand to slow again soon.

The cost of a liter of unleaded petrol has risen by 15% over the last 12 months. This is the highest rate of increase in the last 20 years, and it’s due entirely to the oil price. That’s not good news for consumers, who are already suffering from high living costs as a result of inflation.

Germany is heavily reliant on oil and coal extracted from other countries to heat homes and power industry.

This is because Germany has no oil or coal resources of its own. Which means it imports about 90% of its energy needs.

For Germany to pay for these imports, it needs foreign currency (in this case euros). And when there’s not enough foreign currency flowing into your country’s economy because people aren’t buying lots of stuff from you, then you have what’s called a “negative trade balance.”

The result? Higher costs for German consumers who will have to pay higher prices for imported goods like food as well as utilities like electricity and heating bills — all thanks to high inflation caused by rising import costs.

Low Energy Prices

Traditionally, Germany has enjoyed relatively low energy prices due to a high degree of subsidization. However, this is now under scrutiny.

Energy prices have been rising steadily in recent years and are expected to continue. So as the country’s reliance on fossil fuels increases. The German government is trying to reduce energy costs by using tax revenues from other sources but this still does not eliminate the risk of further price increases in coming years.

Energy costs for both consumers and businesses will continue to rise in the medium-term future, affecting both inflation rates and demand for energy-efficient investments.

Trending Results

As a result of this trend, both consumers and businesses will be forced to adapt their consumption habits to make ends meet.

This is a problem not only for Germany but also for the EU as a whole. Higher energy prices affect not only inflation rates but also growth prospects. By making it more expensive for companies to grow while simultaneously harming consumers. Spending power and higher energy prices may also trigger a political backlash. Against incumbent governments, if they are perceived as being responsible for rising costs.

German companies are calling for lower electricity prices. The “Energy price explosion” is threatening many local companies with ruin. They are calling for the price of electricity to be reduced — and they have found allies in the government.

Which has brought about a steep rise in energy costs over recent years leading up to 2022 when new renewable energy sources will come online at a faster pace than previously expected, making it possible for Germany’s dependence on foreign fossil fuels (and thus their cost) to significantly diminish by 2040 onwards.

Reaching Wit’s End

While the pandemic has been a major contributing factor in companies’ reluctance to invest. There are other reasons for their reluctance.

Although it may seem like a good thing that business is improving, this stagnation means that Germany will fall behind other countries when it comes to economic growth and global competitiveness.

The German government has tried every tactic at its disposal to encourage investment: lowering taxes on capital expenditures; increasing research funding; offering tax breaks for firms who hire new workers—all with little effect on business activity. Now they are looking at other ways of encouraging investment through public-private partnerships (PPPs)

This would be a downshift from last year when GDP grew 3.5%, and the forecast. For next year is almost identical at 3.2% Germany experienced an even bigger. The slowdown in 2018 when GDP increased by 2.3% compared with 2.6% the previous year. While 2017 saw a growth of 1.9%, according to data from Eurostat.

Investing

This is partly because energy prices in Europe’s biggest economy are too high compared to other European countries and discourage companies from investing here.

Yet, as the second largest employer in Germany, with over 829,000 people employed by companies. Involved in manufacturing or industrial production. According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), this could have devastating effects on the economy.

If you’re a fan of numbers, here are some more: At €0.25 per kilowatt hour (kWh) compared to an average cost of €0.12 per kWh across Europe according to Eurostat (the statistical branch of the EU), electricity costs more than twice as much in Germany than it does on average throughout Europe.

The government is trying to reduce the cost of electricity in Germany — but it’s not happening fast enough yet. The rising costs are threatening companies and therefore also threatening the economy as a whole.

Price Explosion

“The energy price explosion threatens many German companies with ruin,” said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) recently in front of the Bundestag. His cabinet colleague Jens Spahn called it a “threat to existence.”

In Germany, energy prices are rising. The past few years, have increased by some 30% and are threatening many companies with ruin and many households with financial distress.

In response to this situation, the Federal Government has introduced several measures to help companies and families. Among other things, taxes will be reduced by more than 4 billion euros annually. For German businesses over the next four years; subsidies totaling around 2 billion euros per year will be paid out. To reduce household electricity bills; firms that use electrical power intensively. Will receive grants worth up to 100 million euros each year additional support measures are being planned as well.

Energy prices are rising, and they will continue to rise in Germany. High energy costs have caused a decline in investment throughout Europe, and continuing high rates of inflation make it hard for businesses to anticipate their future expenses.

By Daniel Batalla

