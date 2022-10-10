Comparing 1930’s Germany With America 2015-2021

America Compared to Hitler’s Germany

When I was much younger, the United States of America was frequently compared to Ancient Rome. It was fair. Our young country became rich and powerful in a relatively short period of time. It was eager to engage in wars as was the nation of aggressive emperors such as Julius Caesar.

Between 2015 and 2021, I watched in horror as America began to emulate the horrific alteration of Germany in the 1930’s. Led by a maniacal and mentally unbalanced man from Austria, the people of Germany accepted tactics which brainwashed the majority of an entire nation. False promises appealed to millions of ignorant men and women. They were combined with lies told over and over again. Moreover, they convinced most Germans that Adolf Hitler was a great and courageous leader.

Although Trump lacks the charisma of a Hitler, and his intellect is minimal, he was smart enough to ‘tell his people what they wanted to hear.’ He preached anger, hatred, and white superiority while encouraging violence in his name. His lies appealed to disgruntled white men and women who blamed democracy for their own failures. They were easy to brainwash and eager to accept ‘alternative facts’ as the truth when they appealed to their own misguided beliefs.

How Hitler’s Blueprint for Success Became Trump’s Road Map

The most interesting comparison in America is how Trump followed Hitler’s playbook in detail. Both realized that large, emotional rallies would not only increase interest in their messages, regardless of how vile and unrealistic they might be. Both opposed a free press, knowing that the truth would destroy their agenda. However, they were also aware that large crowds would receive more interest from the press than those from any opposition groups. Of great importance is the fact Hitler learned quickly, was followed by Trump during his campaign, and continues to be his most valuable tool today: “tell a lie often enough and weak-minded men and women will begin to accept it as fact.” Playing on the weakness of emotions will always defeat facts.

America’s Autocrats Singling out one Group as “the Enemy”

Both Hitler and Trump singled out one specific group as the “enemy of the people.” The estimate is six million Jews murdered by Hitler and his Nazi Regime. The Holocaust will forever be known as the ultimate effort now known as “ethnic cleansing,” and one of the greatest atrocities in history.

Although Trump is directly responsible for an estimated 800 percent increase in hate crimes in America, focused on Muslims, Blacks, the LGBTQ community, Jews, and all women, his primary focus from June of 2015 has been Hispanics.

He may not have had the power to murder those he hated, but he constantly labeled all refugees from our southern border as “drug mules,” “rapists,” and “murderers.” However, he had no problem with the fact that a large percentage of employees at his millionaires and billionaires only resort, Mar-a-Lago, are Hispanics.

A Lack of Intelligence Results in Another Failure

All prejudice is synonymous with ignorance. Trump and Hitler do not share this trait, Hitler feigned ignorance but had a specific goal of uniting his people with hatred. The fact that Trump surpassed George W. Bush as our least intelligent president exposes why he failed miserably in his effort to serve a second term. Although he continues with his “biggest lie” about fraud in 2020, he knows that it was he who encouraged a record turnout which soundly defeated his ambitions.

We, the American people, must never although another fascist in the White House. Democracy, guaranteed by the Constitution, is the foundation for the existence of the United States of America. Individual freedoms and rights, whenever challenged by a single individual or a group, must be trampled upon and discarded immediately. We must refuse to allow the evil among us to destroy the dream of our Founding Fathers.

By James Turnage, Novelist

