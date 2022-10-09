If You Live in Iowa, Why?

Why Iowa?

If you are 89-years-old, should you be running for a six-year term in Iowa for the U.S. senate? You don’t have to think about this one, hell no!

One month ago, Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa), celebrated his 89th birthday. Congratulations on living that long, but get the f**k out of Washington. You are far too old to be a member of our senate, or any part of our government for that matter.

Every time Grassley opens his mouth, he proves that he is not only out of touch with the American people, he is out of touch with reality. He is 51 years older than the average American, having been born just four years after the beginning of the Great Depression. Born eight years before the United States entered WWII, he knows more about the 40’s and 50’s than what is important to the average American today, and by his voting record, he doesn’t care.

What Is Wrong with the People of Iowa?

Here’s what really bothers me. A recent poll reveals that Grassley is 11 points ahead of his Democratic opponent, retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken. Rural voters favor the old man of the senate by 33 points, and men by 21. What in the hell is wrong with Iowa? Do they all have corn for brains?

It is ludicrous to think that in 2024 the two presidential candidates could be near or over 80 years of age, but to consider a nonagenarian for office is ludicrous. I am 76, and I can guarantee you that Grassley barely has the energy to get out of bed in the morning. To have him as one of 100 members of one of the houses of congress, deciding the fate of 331 million people, is unfathomable.

What Else has Grassley Lost Other Than his Memory?

A perfect example of Grassley’s senility comes after Lindsey Graham recently proposed a total ban on abortion after 15 weeks. He previously supported a 20-week ban, also proposed by Graham. He claims he now believes that each state should decide the matter. Will he forget how to find his office in the senate if reelected?

Grassley is opposed to every issue supported by millennials, generation “X,” and other young Americans. He has no right to return to Washington, it’s time for him to retire.

I could never vote for someone my own age. Old white men have impeded progress in America for 233 years, and it’s time to send them home to their rocking chairs and lap blankets.

What Freedom Requires

I believe my mind remains sharp and my memory clear. However, what is needed in the 21st century requires much more. Trump proved that old men should be home caring for their flower beds and spoiling their grandchildren. There is no room for them in a government which is flailing in an effort to survive. We are a nation at war: the second Civil War is happening today. Grassley is far too old to fight in this war.

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” Abraham Lincoln, 1838.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License