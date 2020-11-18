Senator Chuck Grassley Has COVID-19 at 87 Years Old

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) confirmed that his COVID-19 test came back positive on Monday, Nov.17, 2020. Grassley, 87, is one of 10 members of Congress over 83 years old.

Grassley is president pro tempore of the Senate which means should President Trump become unable to fulfill the role of the presidency and Vice President Pence and Speaker of the House Pelosi were also incapacitated, in that order, then Grassley would become the President of the United States — until President-Elect Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021.

The age requirement for becoming a member of the House of Representatives is 25 years old and 30 years old for the Senate. However, there is no age limit to remain in office. Once elected, a member of the House of Representatives will serve a two-year term.

After that, every even year they will be up for re-election. Senators, on the other hand, are initially elected for a six-year term. So that only a third of the Senate is up for reelection at a time, Senate elections occur during even years.

Grassley served on the House of Representatives for six years before serving as Senator of Iowa in 1981.

Some of the committees he has served on are:

Committee of Agriculture

Committee on Finance

Chairman of the Caucus on International Narcotics Control

After learning about his positive test results, Grassley continued to quarantine, and for the first time in his 27 year career — missed the opportunity to vote. Currently, remote voting is not allowed.

Another one of his 87-year-old colleagues, Alaska Congressman Don Young, recently tested positive for coronavirus. Young has the record for serving the longest in the House of Representatives.

In a statement, Grassley assured the public he will follow his doctor’s orders and CDC guidelines. He further stated he feels fine and will work from home.

