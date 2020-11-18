Dolly Parton Has Outpouring of Love for Donation Towards COVID-19 Research

Dolly Parton made a $1 million donation toward researching a COVID-19 vaccination in April 2020. She is receiving an outpouring of love and appreciation for her philanthropy on Twitter.

Parton’s Twitter post confirming her donation to Dr. Naji Abumrad, her longtime friend who works in the research department at Vanderbilt University, with the salutation “Keep the Faith” —garnered over 461,000 likes.

Fans are writing loving messages thanking her for her generous heart. One fan wrote:

Thank you! You are an amazing human being. We should all strive to be like you.

Despite her long and lucrative career, one fan wrote they just recently discovered the country music icon. However, they stated they fell in love with one of her hit songs “Jolene” and called her an amazing woman.

When Parton gave her donation to Vanderbilt University to help fund the research for the vaccination, there were only 200,000 coronavirus cases reported.

Seven months later, the number of cases has skyrocketed to 11.4 million with 248,000 deaths, according to The New York Times.

It is being reported that Parton’s funding went to biotech giant, Moderna, who is touting a vaccine that is 94.5 percent effective against COVID-19.

Others who have contributed towards a much-needed vaccine are the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Emory University.

The highly anticipated vaccine is expected to be ready sometime in December 2020. Moderna expects vaccinations to accommodate 10 million people by the end of 2020 and 250 more million once the 2021 calendar year ends.

Upon FDA approval, dissemination of the vaccine will go to high-risk individuals. Healthcare employees, those with preexisting medical conditions, and elderly people will receive priority.

Vanderbilt University has received just under $100,000 in donations. Their goal is $250,000.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Sources:

CNN: Dolly Parton helped fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine research; Scottie Andrew

Rolling Stone: Dolly Parton Donation Helps Fund Moderna Covid Vaccine Research; Jon Freeman

The New York Times: COVID-19 Alert

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Timothy Wildey’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

