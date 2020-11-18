Donald Trump Will Never Concede as Long as He Can Line His Pockets

In the 11 days since the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, so-to-be-Former President Donald Trump has said little in public, allowing his sycophants to speak for him. However, his Twitter feed shows a “shrinking president” relying on vitriolic language and lies to claim he won the election. On Nov. 15, 2020, he tweeted, ” I concede NOTHING!”

The president’s legal team has filed so many suits alleging election-related fraud that it is difficult to keep up with each case’s standing. However, the public does know that in the last week, people heard the news that many of Trump’s lawsuits were dismissed by the judges hearing the cases, citing the lack of credible evidence. Moreover, he pulled cases not yet heard.

To litigate the voter-fraud cases, Trump’s campaign manager reached out to donors asking them “to cover the cost of filing fees and lawyers.” The team does not disclose that if donations do not reach $8,333, the money will not be used for the lawsuits. Sixty percent of the monies are funneled into Save America; the new PAC Trump started a week ago.

The leadership PAC allows Trump to line his pockets with the donations. While only rumored, the president has openly suggested he would seek a second term in 2024, and he is suggesting it loudly enough for donations to begin. His followers are being duped — Trump will keep collecting, and he will give little if any accounting for the distribution of the funds.

Between the money given to him and the money he has surely stolen from the American people, he might be able to finance his legal defense against the numerous state and civil suits against him. Trump’s oldest sons, Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and other accomplices, should have their actions evaluated and judged accordingly.

It is certain Americans have only seen the tip of the iceberg. Equally certain is those who voted for the Biden-Harris ticket did so because they need some peace and quiet after being subjected to the White House storm called the Trump Administration.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured Image Courtesy of Ninian Reid’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtesy of Gilbert Mercier’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

