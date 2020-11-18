Boston Mayor Reports Select Students Return to Class During COVID Briefing

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued an update on the Covid-19 response in Boston, Massachusetts, on 11:26 A.M. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. To date, there has been an estimated record number of 24,159 cases of COVID-19 and 888 deaths.

However, it is not reported by the local Boston area media if the deaths were directly related to COVID-19. Of the above-mentioned cases, 19,861 residents of the Greater Boston area in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have recovered from the pandemic.

The Chief executive of the Boston city stated that there are currently 30 testing sites in operation in the municipality. Although, if the city’s concerned residents are curious about where the testing sites are located, the citizens can call 311.

Statewide, there have been 184,511 cases of Covid-19 infections and 10,110 casualties.

Education for High Needs Students are Top Priority

The city of Boston’s public-school department has placed students with learning disabilities in top priority, including students with language barriers. Moreover, the urban public-school district stated that they do not want to see Special-ED students fall behind because of remote learning during the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, November 16, 150 high needs students returned to their classrooms. Some of the Special-ed schools in Boston-metro that welcomed returning students McKinley, Henderson K-12 Inclusion School, and Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Once cases began to increase in October 2020, in-person learning, for all students, was prolonged. ABC News reported that in order for more students to return to class, the COVID-19 statistics have to come down from their Apex.

