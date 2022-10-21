Google’s New Messages Features Resemble Those of iMessage [Video]

Tech giant Google announced on Thursday that it will be adding new features to its Messages app. The new features, such as threaded replies, emoji reactions, and starring messages are similar to features found on Apple’s iMessage.

Beta Released

The latest beta update for the messages app became available Friday, with new icons for their messages and contacts apps. The beta does not currently include the newly announced features but is expected to shortly, with the public release anticipated to follow soon after. The new app icons better fit the design theme of other standard applications.

Despite the new features, the messaging app will still not be fully compatible with iMessage. Messages from Android users will still appear green on iPhones. Since 2018, Google’s Messages app has used RCS (Rich Communication Services), to improve message features, encrypt message data, and enable users’ ability to share media over text. RCS communicates through the internet rather than on the cell phone carriers’ bandwidth. iMessage works in the same way, but is not RCS compatible, meaning messages between iPhone and Android will still be sent over SMS, which has been the standard mobile text format since the 1990s.

Google vs Apple

Google has pushed cellphone carriers to adopt RCS as the new industry standard across devices, something that large carriers like AT&T and Verizon have promised to do moving forward. Apple, however, has no plans to adopt RCS and is financially incentivized not to do so.

In a previously released press briefing, Google Messages product manager Jan Jedrzejowicz said, “We would much prefer that everybody adopts RCS which has the capability to support proper reactions. But in the event that’s not possible or hasn’t happened yet, this feels like the next best thing”

This has prompted Google to launch its “Get The Message” marketing campaign, pressuring Apple to fix its messaging compatibility. The campaign argues that Apple’s refusal to adapt breaches its own accessibility guidelines and is jeopardizing users’ security.

Written By Seth Herlinger

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Stock Catalog‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License