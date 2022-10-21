Kanye West Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye West Tweet

Kanye West was locked from Twitter for an anti-semitic tweet on his account Saturday night. In his removed tweet, West stated, “Going on death con 3 [sic] On Jewish people.” He also tweeted, “You Guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” West was not specifying what group he was addressing. The account was locked due to a violation of Twitter’s rules, a spokeswoman for Twitter told CNN. The company’s statement that the tweet “Violated the Twitter Rules” has been published in its place on the account of the original tweet. Twitter has not confirmed how long the account will be locked or when will the user will be able to tweet again. Kanye West’s anti-semitic tweet caused not only his Twitter to be locked but his Instagram too.

Ye, also known as Kanye West, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States on June 8, 1977. He is an American producer, rapper, and fashion designer who launched a successful solo music career using the success of his production work in the late 1990s and early 2000s. West is the son of a photographer and former black panther and college instructor.

KANYE’S CAREER

He grew up in Chicago and spent one year at Chicago University before quitting to pursue a career in music. Kanye West has sold 14.5 million albums in the U.S. and is well known for smashes like “Mercy,” “Gold Digger,” and “Stronger.” The Yeezy singer also conducts his own Sunday service, which is frequented by a number of renowned people. The Grammy-winning rapper and founder of Yeezy was married to Kim Kardashian, a well-known celebrity. The two have four children together named North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Less than four months before the election, in July 2020, West, a member of the Birthday Party, declared his intention to run for president. He didn’t do much campaigning. But he did put up a platform that include prominent calls for overhauling the legal and police systems, lowering student loan debt, and allowing prayer in schools. Kanye West’s campaign was backed by Republican President Donald Trump and his supporters in the hope that he would draw some voters away from the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in what was anticipated to be a very tight election.

The College Drop-Out

The album was finally announced in February 2004-it sold 2.6 million copies and made Kanye a star. Titled “The College Drop Out,” it broke the gangster rap mold. West has received 10 Grammy nominations and won three awards including best rap song for “Jesus Walks” and best rap album.

One of the most popular musicians in Grammy Awards history is West. He won a total of 24 Grammys as of 2017. Kanye has a net worth of $147 million as of 2015. The year 2012 saw the release of the Cruel Summer, a compilation album including performers from Kanye West’s GOOD Music label. But that year, news stories focused more on his April-starting relationship with reality-TV star Kim Kardashian. On October 21, 2013, West proposed to her in the AT&T baseball in Italy. As Kardashian walked down the aisle, Andrea Bocelli sang in front of the audience, which include fashion designer Rachel Roy.

