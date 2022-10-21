Keeping Domestic Violence a ‘Dirty Little Secret’

I begin with a statistic that will get your attention. About 4,000 women die each year from a current or former male partner committing an act of domestic violence.

Other statistics not as dramatic are equally disturbing to victims and families of actions of domestic violence. The most common cause of physical harm reported by women, ages 15 to 44, is the result of domestic violence.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than one million women report to emergency rooms each year after being battered during acts of domestic violence.

One in four women will be a victim of domestic violence during their lifetime.

Because more than one-half of all cases are unreported, experts on the subject estimate that between three and four million women are victims of physical assault during acts of domestic violence annually.

How Domestic Violence was Viewed Before the 1970s

Many Americans born before the mid-1960s experienced domestic violence during their younger years. No one has any idea of how many women were beaten by their partners before 1970. Prior to that year, law enforcement and the courts considered domestic violence a “trivial offense.”

For example, I always had at least one dime in my pocket. Its purpose was to call the cops when my father began to beat my mother. However, when they did arrive, they refused to do anything. If my father refused to talk to them, they simply left.

In the 1970s, feminist groups lobbied for a change in how domestic violence was viewed and treated by the justice system. They sought to remove the stigma attached to the crime which claimed that this was an action perpetrated exclusively by working-class men. These groups convinced them that domestic violence existed in all socio-economic levels. They eventually convinced law enforcement and the courts that violence against women was the ultimate form of female domination. They also convinced them to understand that rape was a crime of violence, not sex.

Of extreme importance, these feminist groups convinced the media and justice system to refer to women suffering from physical assault as “survivors,” instead of “victims.”

Prior to 1970, America’s male-dominated society accepted physical assault as a way to “correct the mistakes” made by the female population. I remember hearing men say, “she had it coming.”

Laws Have Changed, but Awareness of the Problem has Not

Laws have changed, but the problem not only continues to exist, but it has also become a greater problem in the 21st century. However, it is common, and it is not a “sensational” crime. Therefore, it seldom reaches the local news on your televisions. The truth is, it doesn’t sell advertising.

Domestic Violence Affects Everyone

Every family in America has been affected by domestic violence in some way. It is frequently the physical harm that is visible proof of assault. However, the psychological damage is seldom known by even the closest family or friends. This can affect the women abused and the children who witness physical and mental abuse for the remainder of their lives. It’s time it is a focus of our society, and no longer a “dirty little secret.

Another Statistic Few Americans are Aware Of

Finally, there are more than 40,000 Americans who lose their lives from the use of a gun each year in our country. The majority of those lives are women and children. Most of these innocents knew their murderers intimately.

By James Turnage, Novelist

