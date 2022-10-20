Pound Shunned Against Euro and Dollar

The pound has been shunned by global investors over the past few months and continues to fall against other currencies. One British pound converts to 1.150 euros, and 1.268 US dollars. The pound’s woes have been well reported on, by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Struggling to get a Brexit deal done in time for the 31st October deadline there are also issues. Trade due To Johnson’s failure to strike a deal with the EU. Has also affected how desirable the pound is now that Britain is set to leave the trade bloc on Halloween. The news comes as Johnson sweet-talked his way into 10 Downing Street earlier this year by promising.

However, it seems like there is no end in sight for negotiations between both sides. There have been disagreements over issues such as fisheries, and customs checks. Northern Ireland at borders Ireland — which is still part of the EU. While there are underlying tensions between GBP holders and non-holders over how Britain could leave with no deal if they don’t agree on terms by then.

Price Dropping

It has fallen from an exchange rate of €1.25 on January 1, 2016, to €1.12 today. In the same period, it has lost almost two cents against the dollar, trading at $1.37 this morning compared with $1.45 in January last year.

The pound was trading at £0.7649 against €1 today and £0.8245 against a dollar — down 0.6 percent since yesterday morning’s opening rates of £0.7733 versus €1 and £0.8270 versus $1 respectively.

The pound has dropped significantly since the Brexit vote, hitting lows not seen since 1985 due to an increase in inflation and slow economic growth prospects for Britain following its departure from the European Union (EU).

The currency has fallen against other currencies, including the euro and the dollar. This is because international investors are concerned about whether Britain will depart from the EU without a deal and how this could affect trade between the two parties.

Less Appealing

The pound has lost ground against the euro and dollar since the Brexit vote. This is because they are seen as more stable places to store wealth.

It fell to a three-year low against both currencies last week, with some analysts predicting it could drop even further in the coming months.

Which has also affected how desirable the pound is now that Britain is set to leave the trade bloc on Halloween.

This is especially relevant for companies that do business internationally as. They must now use more money to pay their international suppliers.

The pound dropped against both the euro and dollar when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would not seek an extension of Article 50 beyond October 31. Unless an agreement was reached in time for Brexit Day. And if there were no deal before October 31st, then he would have no choice but to leave without one.

Since then, it has continued its downward trend in foreign markets due. Investors’ concerns about a possible no-deal scenario even though it was agreed during.

What does this mean for you?

It means that the pound is struggling to stay afloat and will likely continue to fall against other currencies. The Euro and US Dollar have been rising, making them less appealing to international investors. Negotiations between Brexit negotiators have been ongoing since the referendum in 2016, and it seems like there is no end in sight for negotiations between both sides.

There has been disagreement over issues such as fisheries, customs checks, and Northern Ireland at borders with Ireland. Which is still part of the EU while there are underlying tensions between GBP holders and non-holders over how Britain could leave with no deal.

The pound’s fall against other currencies is often attributed to the fact that investors are afraid of what could happen in the event of a no-deal Brexit. However, there are also other factors at play here, including uncertainty over trade and economic growth under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Written By Daniel Batalla

Sources:

Capital- GBP stable as Truss quits: New PM to be chosen within a week By Adrian Holliday

Exchange Rates- Pound Sterling Shunned Against Euro And Dollar As Truss Chaos Scares Global Investors By Tim Clayton

Fx Street- GBP/USD remains vulnerable around 1.1200 amid UK political crisis By Dhwani Mehta

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Eric L Flickr Page Creative Commons License

Insert Image Courtesy of Stephen Mitchell Flickr Page Creative Commons License