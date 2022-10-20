George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West for $250m

The family of George Floyd, who was killed by police officers in May 2016, have filed a lawsuit against Kanye West for $250 million. The rapper was sued after making various claims about Floyd’s death during a podcast interview. Including that he “didn’t die because of police brutality”, but that it was an “accident”. The lawsuit states that the comments caused her “great pain and emotional suffering” as she watched the interview on social media.

According to the lawsuit, Kanye West made comments about George Floyd and his death on a podcast in May.

“This guy, he died because of an accident,” Kanye said during the podcast. “I wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

The lawsuit claims Kanye West "abused his celebrity status and influence to falsely attack" George Floyd

The lawsuit claims Kanye West “abused his celebrity status and influence to falsely attack” George Floyd as a criminal in an interview with Sway Calloway on his podcast series The Wake Up Show. In it, he said: “George [Floyd] was like super cool if you hung out with him—he would play basketball with you… [but] then again I don’t think he should have been living next door to where I was staying because there’s some rumors out there that they say he had been dealing drugs or something like that.”

West claimed that Floyd “didn’t die because of a knee on his neck”

In his remarks on the podcast, West claimed that Floyd “didn’t die because of a knee on his neck — he died because of anxiety.” He also claimed that Chauvin “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

West’s interview with Drink Champs has been removed from YouTube and the podcast’s website. However, it remains available on Apple Music and other streaming services.

In response to their suit, Kanye has released yet another statement: “I see this as an opportunity for me to tell my side of the story. I hope you’ll hear me out.” This comes after his previous statement where he apologized for “using my voice” in an attempt to provoke change in police practices toward African Americans.

According to the lawsuit, the rapper is being accused of defamation after he made various claims about Floyd's death during the podcast interview – including that he "didn't die because of police brutality", but that it was an "accident".

The lawsuit states that the comments caused her “great pain and emotional suffering” as she watched the interview on social media.

It also says West caused “serious injury” to Floyd’s reputation, business relationships, and career opportunities, affecting not only herself but also her husband, who is a well-known musician in his own right.

It is wrong to spread lies about someone after they’re dead.

The Floyd family is seeking $250 million in damages from West and his companies for their “false and malicious lies.”

“It is wrong to spread lies about someone after they’re dead,” the lawsuit states. “Despite public reports that Mr. Floyd was a violent criminal, we now know that this could not be further from the truth.”

In addition to asking for monetary compensation, the suit also requests an injunction against Kanye West to prevent him from continuing to spread false information about his life.

