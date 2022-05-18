Former Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in George Floyd’s Death

Don't like to read?

Former Minneapolis Police Officer, Thomas Lane, has entered a guilty plea to the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Lane’s plea on May 18, 2022.

Floyd lost his life on May 25, 2020, when former officer Dereck Chauvin knelt on his neck and back for around nine minutes. The other three officers on the scene are being prosecuted for their lack of action in preventing Chauvin from taking the 46-year-old’s life.

For taking the plea deal, Lane’s charges have been dropped from aiding and abetting second-degree murder to the lesser charge of manslaughter, according to a spokesperson for the state’s Attorney General’s office.

In a joint collaboration, the defense and state recommended the court should sentence Lane to three years in jail. Lane’s sentencing is set to begin on Sept. 21, 2022.

In a statement, Ellison said, “Today my thoughts are once again with the victims, George Floyd, and his family. Nothing will bring Floyd back. He should still be with us today.”

He continued on by saying how he was “pleased” Lane had ” accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd’s death.”

His acknowledgment he did something wrong is an important step toward healing the wounds of the Floyd family, our community, and the nation

Ellison added that “accountability is not justice.” However, Lane accepting responsibility ” is a significant moment in this case and a necessary resolution on our continued journey to justice.”

The other two former officers — J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — are set to begin their trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter on June 13.

Since the news of Lane’s manslaughter plea has been announced, people on social media have been sharing their thoughts. One person tweeted, “Finally justice is served.” Another person wrote: “He was the only one that showed an ounce of compassion….. If only he had been more assertive in his actions George would be alive and he wouldn’t be in this mess. I bet he wishes he could turn back time.”

As part of the plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. https://t.co/wCHY6kDSC5 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) May 18, 2022

Omar Jimenez tweeted, “Former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. This comes almost three months after being convicted at the federal level of violating Floyd’s civil rights.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

