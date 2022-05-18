Any Real Republicans Remaining in Washington Should Support Women’s Rights

Don't like to read?

If there were any real republicans remaining in Washington, they would support women’s rights. I sincerely doubt that the few Republicans remaining in Washington have the ability or the courage to save the once Grand Old Party. Over my nearly sixty-six years of interest in American politics, I have witnessed the inevitable demise of the Party of Lincoln. Once the arbiter of America’s conscience, it devolved over decades into the party of fascism and the enemy of the Constitution of the United States of America. Once known as the Republican Party, it surrendered to the worst, illegitimate president in history in 2017 and became the “party of Trump.”

Trump is an illusion. Everything he claims to be is a lie. His credibility was based upon his success as an American businessman. The truth is that he has failed at every venture in his life and was “bailed out” by the leaders of foreign nations on multiple occasions. Therefore, his loyalty is not to the United States but to Russia, Saudi Arabia, and others.

His claim that he is a “genius” is hilarious. He cannot complete a single coherent sentence when he is speaking to his ignorant cult.

Trump claims to know more than the generals of our armed forces. A recent book written by his Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, exposes Trump’s ignorance about how our nation’s military functions.

He claims to know more about everything than anyone else but ignored the greatest danger related to a healthcare emergency in the 21st century was a reality. He was informed in December of 2019 in the President’s Daily Brief that a pandemic was probable, but ignored the information offered by the CDC and the WHO, and told the American people that “it would just go away.” As I write this, more than one million Americans lost their lives related to the coronavirus.

Washington’s Failure to Protect Americans Rights

Trump’s lies number in the tens of thousands, confirmed by every legitimate news agency in America. Intelligent Americans recognize that my promise that “the truth lives here” is undeniable, and Trump is America’s biggest mistake.

Some Trump supporters have apparently found their remotes and changed the channel on their television away from Fox Noise. They are realizing that when Trump or any member of his party speaks, everything is a lie.

You may have heard the name, Madison Cawthorn. He is the current Republican Representative from North Carolina who made Ted Cruz look like “Mr. Rogers.” Yesterday Cawthorn lost the Republican primary, and he will fade away like the campaign promises made by every Republican candidate.

The one promise they will keep is one battle in their war on women. They will repeal Roe v Wade and remove a woman’s right to make decisions about her reproductive health. In service to the Christian Religious Right, they will relegate women back to second and even third-class citizens.

It is not unfair to compare the repeal of Roe v Wade to the idea of repealing the right to vote for all women. Regardless of your personal opinion about abortion, we are talking about a woman and her body. Before 1919 men considered women as lacking the intelligence to vote in our elections.

Today men fail to recognize the difficulty involved in the choice to terminate a pregnancy. No woman takes this lightly. She must consider her physical and mental health for the remainder of her life. It is moronic to believe that five bigoted and sexist Supreme Court justices can decide the future of more than 165 million women. The Court has become another Republican failure.

Op-ed by James Turnage

