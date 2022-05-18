Biological Impact of UFO Sightings on Human Observers

Don't like to read?

Generations of people have claimed to have seen a UFO and others have stated they were abducted by aliens. Reportedly, these encounters have caused radiation burns, damage to the nervous system including the brain, and “unaccounted for pregnancies.”

In 2017, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) became known to the general public. It was a secretive program run by the U.S. Department of Defense from 2007 to 2012. It became public when Luis Elizondo released videos of UFOs moving in ways that seemed impossible when he resigned from the Pentagon.

Soon after the AATIP was released to the media along with videos, The Sun tabloid reached out by filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. It took four years, however, on April 5, 2022, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) released over 1,574 pages of material to the tabloid.

This material included documents about advanced technologies like invisibility cloaking, the biological impact of UFO sightings of humans, and, deep space colonization. The AATIP told The Sun that some of the information was redacted for confidentiality and privacy purposes.

The Sun reported an appreciation for a March 2010 document titled, ” Anomalous Acute and Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues.” It describes injuries reported from humans who had seen UFOs including those that were labeled a “threat” to the interests of the United States.

This report included 42 medical files and 300 undocumented cases where humans reported their alleged injuries sustained after seeing a UFO. The reported injuries included burn injuries or other conditions related to electromagnetic radiation — some of them appearing to have been inflicted by “energy-related propulsion systems.” There were also cases of brain damage, nerve damage, heart palpitations, and headaches related to UFO encounters.

The Sun has not released all of these documents and it is not clear how they were investigated by the AATIP. The documents also include a list of alleged biological effects of UFO sightings on human observers between 1873 and 1994, compiled by the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). This is a civilian non-profit group that studies reported UFO sightings. The reported effects of UFO encounters include:

“unaccounted for pregnancy”

“apparent abduction”

paralysis

experiences of perceived telepathy

teleportation

levitation

These documents suggest that some of these sightings are real and advanced technologies have been deployed without the full understanding of the United States government.

