News From the Dictionary: Washington and Corruption Are Synonyms

You can quote me if you choose. I have reported many times that our government in Washington is the most corrupt in all of the developed nations. The example I use most frequently is the fact that Trump remains a free man although he committed treason twice: once on January 6, 2021, and again when he secretly removed national secrets from the White House, lied about returning them, and was caught “red-handed” hiding them at Mar-a-Lago. In our nation’s past others have been executed for similar crimes, but Trump continues to spread lies dividing our nation and obstructing justice as a free man.

Washington: Hiding the Truth from the Voting Public

Politicians protect their own because they have all committed crimes if they have been in office for two terms or longer.

Several news outlets are reporting crimes committed by four senators in Washington during the height of the pandemic which involve insider trading.

After a closed meeting, at least four United States Senators sold or purchased stock in companies directly involved with the threat of a coming pandemic, identified as Covid-19.

In another report, it was revealed that 72 members of congress failed to report investments, in violation of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012. However, this law provides for a very small penalty of about $200.00, while they made thousands.

Ethics groups prefer preventing any member of congress from investing in the stock market while remaining in office. Don’t expect this corrupt government to pass such a law. Most elected officials run for office fully aware that they will have access to information unavailable to the average citizen. “America is a business, not a country.”

“Trust but Verify” Everything in Washington

If I sound suspicious and critical, I am. I have been interested in politics for 66 years and deeply involved for 10 years as a professional writer. Look at the facts.

Three branches of our government control the daily lives of more than 331 million people. This is a total of 545 men and women who rule over us and seldom listen to the majority. The polls reveal that at least half of those men and women are against the needs and wishes of the American people according to recent polls. Why do we pay them, and what purpose do they serve? Nearly every member of congress is a millionaire after serving two or possibly three terms, depending on their position in the House or Senate. Their base salary is $174,000 per year. How is this possible?

Wages for American Workers are Stagnant

Thanks to the failure of congress to address the growing problem of income inequality, our nation has become a plutocracy. All decisions made in the House and Senate are controlled by 724 billionaires and 22.3 million millionaires, and members of the legislative branch are included in the number of millionaires.

Statistics claim that the median income in the U.S. for an individual in the United States is $44,225. This is extremely misleading. The extraordinary wealth of about seven percent of the wealthiest people in our country factors into this number. The truth is that my wife and I have never made $44,225 jointly in a single year. One-half of all Americans live in the low-income and poverty levels. That means 50 percent of all working men and women are one paycheck away from financial disaster.

Congress Spends Less Time Working than Campaigning

The truth is that our elected and appointed officials in Washington continue to keep secrets from the American people. If our government was transparent, they would spend as much time working for the people, doing the right thing, as they do campaigning for reelection.

One final fact. Adjusting for inflation, the income of most American workers has not experienced an increase in the last 20-30 years, depending on the state where you live. Meanwhile, 10 percent of Americans are 20-100 percent richer than they were 20-30 years ago. This is a serious problem for a nation dependent on consumerism.

By James Turnage, Novelist

