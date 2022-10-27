Republican Candidates Who Support Domestic Terrorism

Trump is a loser, and I’m not referring to the 2020 election exclusively. He has failed at everything he attempted in his life without assistance from a foreign nation. His baseless claim of election fraud in 2020 has become known as “the big lie,” although it would be more accurate to call it his “biggest lie.” His tens of thousands of lies over the last six years have reached a number no one cares to count.

Domestic Terrorism in Support of Donald Trump

His lie and desperation to soothe his deeply damaged ego resulted in his planning, organizing, and executing a failed coup on January 6, 2021. Led by organizers of Neo-Nazi groups who obey Trump’s every demand, the violent insurrection was undoubtedly an act of domestic terrorism. According to FBI Director, Christopher Wray, domestic terrorism is the greatest threat to the safety of the American people.

Trump is the leader of these anti-American groups, but we must not forget other Republican politicians who support domestic terrorism in America.

Names of Republicans who Support the “Big Lie”

Several of the names of these fascist-leaning politicians are familiar: Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Ron Johnson. However, Trump claims to have received undeniable information from others that massive fraud was a reality. More than 60 state courts and the Supreme Court of the United States disagree. Here is the list composed by Trump and reported by journalist Carl Bernstein.

They were:

Rob Portman (Ohio),

Lamar Alexander (Tennessee),

Ben Sasse (Nebraska),

Roy Blunt (Missouri),

Susan Collins (Maine),

Lisa Murkowski (Alaska),

John Cornyn (Texas),

John Thune (South Dakota),

Mitt Romney (Utah),

Mike Braun and Todd Young (Indiana),

Tim Scott (South Carolina),

Rick Scott and Marco Rubio (Florida),

Chuck Grassley (Iowa),

Richard Burr (North Carolina),

Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania),

Martha McSally (Arizona),

Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts (Kansas),

And Richard Shelby (Alabama).

The real intention of the 139 Republicans who continued to vote against the Electoral College certification vote on January 6 is to place doubt and suspicion upon all future elections. This is interesting because the only proof of attempts to “rig” our 2016 and 2020 elections were by Republican politicians and Republican supporters, including Vladimir Putin.

You Cannot Support Trump and the Constitution at the Same Time

I refuse to be “politically correct.” The undeniable fact is that if you support Trump, you support domestic, white terrorism. This cannot be denied. We watched him incite his cult for more than six years and suggest that violent action on his behalf was justified. Sieg Heil, Donald Trump, America’s first would be Fuhrer.

During the current campaign season, I have listened carefully to the lies offered by candidates endorsed by Donald Trump. Here in Nevada, Adam Laxalt is challenging Senator Catherine Cortez Masto for her seat in the United States Senate. Her accomplishments for the people of our state over the last six years are many, and her support by most legitimate groups in Nevada represents that fact.

Words and Phrases Linked to the White Nationalist Movement

Laxalt’s record reveals his support for the petroleum industry and big pharma, not the American people, and not the people of the Silver State. His latest campaign ads include phrases such as “saving America for our people.” This is nothing less than an admission of his belief in white supremacy. Laxalt continues to support the “big lie,” and praises the domestic terrorists who attempted to overthrow our election on January 6.

Save America, and protect your Constitutional rights: vote all Republicans from office. They refuse to serve you, why should you vote for them?

By James Turnage, Author of “Sheena: Queen of the Streets”

Sources:

The Hill: One year later, Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ still dominates GOP

Democrats: Republicans Aren’t Running Or Hiding From The Big Lie, They’re Endorsing It

The Guardian: Bernstein names 21 Republican senators who privately expressed contempt for Trump

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Michael Vadon‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License