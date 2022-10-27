Domestic Violence, a Worldwide Problem Ignored by Most Men Number 3 in a Series

There is little if any information reported by the mainstream media about the growth of domestic violence in America. Therefore, it is no surprise that I knew nothing about how serious this situation is around the world. There is a grievous lack of concern and respect for the safety of women in many nations.

Domestic Violence A Worldwide Problem

The World Health Organization confirms that 30 percent of all women worldwide have been subjected to either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime. The percentage of women vs men worldwide is 49.58 percent. In the United States, with approximately 4.2 percent of the world’s population, for every 100 women, there are 98 males: 50.5 percent. Why don’t we hear more about the increase in violence against women in America and around the world? Is sexism the reason for the escalation of crimes against women? Are the white old men who produce the “news” misogynists?

Worldwide statistics include the fact that approximately 38 percent of all women who are murdered are victims of an intimate partner.

Factors contributing to sexual domestic violence worldwide, include beliefs in sexual purity and family honor, belief in male sexual entitlement, and a failure of adequate punishment for sexually related crimes.

The top 15 nations on the list of acts of violence against women by percentage worldwide are Afghanistan, Vanuatu, Equatorial Guinea, Solomon Islands, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kiribati, Liberia, Timor-Leste, Cameroon, Gabon, Uganda, Fiji, Tanzania, Bangladesh, and Sierra Leone. The percentages range from about 46 percent to 29 percent. From a list of 102 nations, the United States ranks 23rd.

The United States is the Most Violent of all Developed Nations

This brings me to a question that must be asked: “is this fact related to our nation’s penchant for violence?” Ours is the only developed nation in the world with a serious gun problem. We allowed an obese, old, white man to spew words focused on the incitement of anger, hatred, and violence for four years, dividing our nation’s people. We are broken, and I’m not sure we can be fixed. Members of our own government not only condone violence, they encourage it in the name of their fascist leader, a la January 6.

Resistance from the Right Cannot Stop Change

Millions of Americans refuse to accept the fact that America is a diverse nation, and pure whites will soon become the minority. This should be celebrated. We are a nation of immigrants and every culture coming to America contributed something of great value to our nation.

However, women of all races and cultures remain third-class citizens in America and obviously in much of the world. June 24, 2022, was without question one of the darkest days in America. A politically biased Supreme Court, in concert with a single religion founded on pagan legend and fairytales, voided the decision of a previously qualified and respected Court and removed the right of all women to make choices about their physical and mental health. This was the most egregious and openly sexist attack on the rights of women in our nation’s history.

Women as Third-Class Citizens

The fact that the safety and security of America’s women is ignored by one entire party is clear. They voted against the “Violence Against Women Act.” They support the Christian Religious Right, a lobby that seeks to place the rights of women behind the rights of men and a three-ounce embryo. If they could turn back the clocks, they would remove a woman’s right to vote, and reinstate laws that removed basic human rights from every female in America. “Let the Washington D.C. witch trials begin.”

Real Americans Cherish Human Rights and Equality for All

Millions of men and women who call themselves “Americans” do not believe in the dreams, ideals, or the rights guaranteed by the Constitution signed by our Founding Fathers at the Constitutional Convention. They support the Neo-Nazi movement whose primary goal is to place pure whites in power over minorities who are primarily members of our growing diverse population. Women would receive an even lesser status in our society.

Although most developed nations take an aggressive and decisive position against perpetrators of domestic and sexually related violence, it remains inconsistent in America. Once again, America lags behind other nations in the free world, refusing to move forward into the 21st century.

Vote Intelligently, Be an Independent

On November 8th, I hope that every voter will consider each candidate’s position on a ‘woman’s right’ to feel safe in America. I beg you to stand up for your wives, mothers, sisters, aunts, cousins, and your friends. Equality is an all-encompassing word, including physical safety.

By James Turnage, Author of “A Brother’s Revenge”

Sources:

WHO: Violence against women

United Nations: Examining Domestic Violence Around the World: The Cost of Doing Nothing

Index Mundi: Proportion of women subjected to physical and/or sexual violence in the last 12 months (% of women age 15-49) – Country Ranking

Top and Featured Image by Eduard Pagria Courtesy of UN Women‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License